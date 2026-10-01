Liverpool reach decision on new Alexis Mac Allister contract as Real Madrid lurk

Liverpool have decided whether to offer Alexis Mac Allister a new contract as Real Madrid show interest in the midfielder, according to a report.

Mac Allister remains on the same contract he signed when joining Liverpool from Brighton in June 2023. It expires in June 2028, which has sparked talk about a possible move away from Anfield.

Mac Allister has seen midfield partners Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch earn new deals this year, and he also wants to be rewarded with improved terms.

Before scoring in Liverpool’s 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on September 9, Mac Allister admitted ‘there was a chance’ for him to leave the club over the summer, adding that he is ‘very sad’ not to have been offered a fresh deal so far.

While on international duty with Argentina, Mac Allister added on September 21: “There isn’t really a concrete decision yet… But as I said, I’m going to give it my all; I have two years left.

“A lot of things could happen in those two years, and there are plenty of options, so for my part, I’m really enjoying where I am.

“Hopefully, it’ll be for more years, but if it’s just two, that’s perfect.”

As per online Madrid source Bernabeu Digital, Liverpool chiefs have opted against offering Mac Allister a new contract, which means he ‘will leave’ at the end of the season.

The report cites a recent update from Football Insider which claimed that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation and could make a move for the 27-year-old next summer.

Madrid targeted both Rodri and Enzo Fernandez during the most recent transfer window. However, Bernardo Silva was the only midfielder to join, as Rodri instead chose Barcelona, while Fernandez swapped Chelsea for Manchester City in a record-equalling £125million deal.

Bernabeu Digital suggest Madrid are looking to sell one of Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni to make room for Mac Allister in Jose Mourinho’s squad. Out of those two players, Camavinga is the more likely to be sold.

Previous reports have tipped Liverpool to sell Mac Allister if a £70-80m offer comes in.

Man City have also been linked with the World Cup winner, though Madrid are showing stronger interest in him currently.

Alex Scott or Lamine Camara could replace Mac Allister

Liverpool might replace Mac Allister with either Bournemouth ace Alex Scott or Lamine Camara of Monaco.

We revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool and Chelsea are pursuing Scott, who could get a release clause as part of his new Bournemouth deal.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also vying for Camara, who saw a deadline-day switch to Stamford Bridge fall through at the last minute.

After that transfer collapse, Liverpool told the Ligue 1 star they would make a move for him in January.

But we understand Chelsea have reignited their interest in Camara and are closely watching all of his performances.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Liverpool are showing serious interest in a Mexican sensation.