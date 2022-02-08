Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has revealed that he ultimately failed in talks to sign a Liverpool player on loan in the January transfer window.

The Reds had a fairly quiet January transfer window, with Luis Diaz their marquee arrival from Porto. Nevertheless, they did make changes on the loan front, with players arriving and departing.

Liverpool recalled Rhys Williams from a loan spell at Swansea City following his struggles for game time. Still, he stayed around at Anfield with fellow centre-back Nat Phillips sealing a temporary move to Bournemouth.

Neco Williams also left on loan, securing a transfer to Fulham.

According to Reading boss Paunovic, though, the Royals were a third Championship side to hold talks about loaning a Liverpool star, although he did not reveal the identity of the player.

“We tried, now we have to look in free agency for options,” the manager told Berkshire Live.

“We tried a couple of loans with Liverpool, with Stoke. We’ve been very creative and active but this was the best we could do.

“We’re going to look in the free agent market. We need to bring somebody who’s ready now.”

Williams could have been the player Reading were after. The 21-year-old only played five Championship games at Swansea and seven matches in all competitions.

As such, Liverpool recalled him and he has now replaced Phillips as Jurgen Klopp’s fifth-choice centre-back.

While he will therefore not get much game time, Klopp reportedly feels he will be better served staying at Anfield and training with the first team than going out on loan and risking a lack of action.

In the end, Reading brought in free-agent striker Andy Carroll as well as winger Tom Ince and goalkeeper Karl Hein from Stoke and Arsenal, respectively.

Harvey Elliott lauds Liverpool dream

Another youngster impressing at Liverpool but who has made it straight into the first team is Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old returned to action on Sunday following a five-month injury lay-off.

What’s more, he capped his return with his first goal for the Reds, at the Kop end to boot.

He said: “It’s a dream come true. To come back from a horrible injury like that in quick time and to come here and score in front of the fans, I’m just buzzing.

“When I came on as a sub, it did bring a little tear to my eye.

“It was a moment I’ll remember and a moment that I can learn from in the future and look back on it and think, ‘If I can go through it at such a young age, I can go through anything’.”

Liverpool return to action on Thursday when facing Leicester in Premier League action.