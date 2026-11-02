Liverpool ready £83m bid for Real Madrid ace as second move ramps up

Liverpool are plotting a huge €100million (£83m) move for an elite Real Madrid star, a report has claimed, while their defensive rebuild is set to ‘accelerate’.

Liverpool spent over £247million during the summer to sign Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Bradley Barcola and Lucca Brughmans. The Reds have also captured Ronald Araujo on loan with an option to buy, while Belgian goalkeeper Brughmans will spend the season on loan at Genk before moving to Anfield next summer.

Next year, Liverpool are expected to bring in a central midfielder and centre-back, and there is plenty of speculation about which players they could target…

Liverpool eye Real Madrid raid

Andoni Iraola’s side are ‘preparing a €100m/£83m offer’ for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, according to Spanish source Fichajes.

The report claims Liverpool have identified Valverde as an ideal replacement for Alexis Mac Allister, whose future at Anfield is uncertain.

Despite Liverpool’s alleged interest in the Uruguayan, Madrid are not expected to sell him under any circumstances as he is a vital player for Jose Mourinho.

Plus, Valverde has repeatedly called Madrid ‘the best club in the world’, cooling speculation he could depart the Bernabeu.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara is a far more likely midfield solution for Liverpool – more on him below.

Defensive rebuild starts

Liverpool’s defensive overhaul is beginning to ‘accelerate’ as they are ‘stepping up plans’ to bring in a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, CaughtOffside report.

Murillo of Nottingham Forest and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck are two ‘leading targets’ for the Reds.

Barcelona star Jules Kounde and Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni are two more centre-backs further down Liverpool’s shortlist.

At this stage, Liverpool are ‘scouting’ Murillo and Schlotterbeck and ‘assessing the conditions’ required to sign one of them.

Schlotterbeck will cost £42-50m next summer thanks to a release clause, while Forest want £70-80m for Murillo.

Amid links with these defenders, we understand Liverpool are ready to offer Van Dijk a one-year contract extension.

Camara boost

Monaco have given Liverpool the ‘go-ahead’ to move for Camara in January as they are ‘ready to agree’ his sale, as per Football Insider.

There is ‘willingness’ among both Camara and Monaco to finalise a January transfer after the midfielder failed to join Chelsea on summer deadline day.

Chelsea previously agreed personal terms with the Senegal international but have since stepped aside, letting Liverpool swoop for him.

Instead, Chelsea are pursuing Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, another midfielder on Liverpool’s radar.

Camara was available for £47m in the summer but Liverpool will have to spend £60m to snare him mid-season.