Liverpool are poised to submit an offer for Fulham star Antonee Robinson, while they have also been credited with interest in Konstantinos Koulierakis, who is starring in Germany.

Liverpool need to sign a new left-back this summer as Andy Robertson appears to be a fading force. Kostas Tsimikas is also in Arne Slot’s squad, but he is not viewed as someone capable of starting big games week in, week out.

Liverpool have shortlisted Robinson, Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall and Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth as possible successors for Robertson.

According to the latest from CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘showing the strongest interest’ in Robinson out of any major Premier League club at this stage.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is ‘preparing an offer worth around €35million (£29m / $37.3m)’ as he pushes to win the race for the pacy USA international.

Although, there will likely need to be some negotiation before a deal can be struck. That is because Fulham are expected to hold out for €50m (£41.6m / $53.3m) before letting Robinson depart.

The report suggests that Liverpool are leaning towards capturing Robinson over Kerkez as there will be a big transfer battle for the latter this summer.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are spying deals of their own for Kerkez amid his exceptional season with Bournemouth.

The only risk for Liverpool when moving for Robinson is that he is slightly older than most of their usual transfer targets, at 27.

But the Reds could combat this by landing a teenage left-back to replace Tsimikas and learn from Robinson in the coming years. On Tuesday, it emerged that Liverpool are leading Madrid and Barcelona in the chase for Georgian starlet Saba Kharebashvili.

This update on Robinson’s future comes after it emerged recently that the star is very much open to moving to Anfield.

Liverpool keen on Wolfsburg’s Koulierakis

CaughtOffside have also provided their information on Liverpool’s hunt for centre-back reinforcements.

Wolfsburg star Koulierakis is the latest defender Liverpool have shortlisted in case Virgil van Dijk leaves on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool remain confident that their captain will pen a contract extension, though there is still ‘uncertainty’ over the situation.

Liverpool want to be prepared for any eventuality and this has seen him target Greek international Koulierakis.

Even if Van Dijk stays for another few seasons, Liverpool could reignite their interest in Koulierakis at a later date and look to make him their successor for the Dutchman.

Koulierakis, 21, joined Wolfsburg from Greek club PAOK in August in an €11.8m deal. He has quickly established himself as an important player for Wolfsburg, having made 30 appearances and chipped in with three goals so far this term.

Koulierakis is a versatile player who can operate as a centre-half or left-back. He is described by Football Talent Scout as a ‘modern’ and ‘complete’ defender who can ‘dominate’ opponents.

Koulierakis ‘reads the game well’ and is also good at switching the play with ‘diagonal long balls’, similar to Van Dijk.

Liverpool news: Slot reveal; forward edges closer to exit

Meanwhile, there has been more clarity over the comments Slot allegedly made to referee Michael Oliver following the 2-2 draw with Everton last month.

Oliver claims that Slot swore as he said: “If we don’t win the league, I’ll blame you.”

But Slot disputes the language used, insisting he actually said: “If we don’t win the league, I will have you to thank for that.”

Darwin Nunez is one Liverpool player Slot is unhappy with.

Reports claim that Nunez is ‘closer’ to leaving Liverpool than ever before after deciding that he definitely wants to move on in the summer.

