Liverpool are ready to put a contract offer on the table to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to a potential free agent, according to a report.

There are many bargain transfers on the cards for 2022, with big names letting their contracts run down. The benefit of this for the player is they can pocket a bigger contract offer as the club don’t have to pay a fee.

Some stars like Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe are almost certainly moving for free next summer, but many are still embroiled in talks for a new deal.

One man who fits into that category is Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The clock is ticking for the 28-year-old. He has not yet entered discussions with Inter, but Sport Mediaset (via FC Inter 1908) report that is set to change.

Indeed, a meeting could finally take place between the relevant parties during the international break. Brozovic is keen to put pen to paper with the Italian club.

After all, he’s played for them since January 2015. Milan is firmly his home.

However, Inter’s very well-documented money struggles mean financially, a move away makes sense. And Liverpool are looking to capitalise on that.

Should Brozovic not re-sign, the report claims the Reds are ready to offer him a salary of around €7m-8m. As are Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

It is claimed that there is interest from many of the top European sides. But notably, only those three sides are said to be currently prepared to offer that figure.

Since Antonio Conte’s arrival at Tottenham, Brozovic has been heavily linked with a reunion with his former boss.

And Manchester United are also monitoring his situation. But it seems of the Premier League trio, Jurgen Klopp’s side are best positioned to strike.

Shrewd business the Liverpool way

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told a West Ham forward Klopp “likes a lot” won’t be available in January, though a patient approach could yield a breakthrough in a future window.

The Reds have built a reputation for expert navigation in the transfer market. They rarely buy from clubs of comparative size.

Instead, they have signed the likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson from Premier League clubs stationed in mid-table or below.

That strategy has served them well and helped to keep a lid on their spending. And another player who would theoretically fit that mould is on their radar…

