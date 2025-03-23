Liverpool are reportedly ready to step up their efforts to sign a Barcelona forward, as they look to take advantage of the Catalan giant’s continued financial struggles in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It’s no secret that Arne Slot is looking at his forward options, given ongoing concerns over Mo Salah’s future and the fact that Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are being tipped to quit Merseyside at the end of the campaign.

While the latest news on Salah appears to be more hopeful for the Reds, the need for a new attacker will become a priority if Nunez and Jota both move on.

Several pundits have been calling for Nunez’s head at Liverpool, while the player himself has admitted to his struggles – having scored just seven times in 40 appearances in all competitions this season.

Jota, meanwhile, has been linked with a shock switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal – along with Reds teammate Luis Diaz – in what would represent a stunning turn of events.

But in terms of incomings, a fresh report from Fichajes states that the Reds are looming towards Barca and the players they will look to offload this summer to balance the books.

The report states that Liverpool will intensify their chase for Spain international Ferran Torres, with the 25-year-old’s asking price currently set at around €40m (£33.4m / $43.5m).

Despite regularly sitting on the sidelines as Robert Lewandowski’s understudy, the former Manchester City star has still notched 13 goals and three assists this season.

Liverpool in three-way battle for Torres

Arne Slot’s men will not have it all their own way in the chase for Torres though, with the report adding that Manchester United and Aston Villa are also keen on the versatile attacker.

Torres is capable of playing all three forward positions in a traditional 4-3-3, although he has appeared most this season on the left-wing – having also operated centrally and on the right.

The Spain international does also have experience of playing in England, having spent 18 months at City – during which time he won a Premier League and League Cup double.

Torres scored 16 goals and added four assists in his 43 appearances for City but has taken his game up another level since then and will be determined to make a point if he does return to England.

The Barca attacker would also be significantly cheaper than the rumoured £150m that Newcastle are asking for Slot’s top striker target Alexander Isak.

One caveat to all that is that the report names Villa as the most likely Premier League team to sign Torres, given that his fellow countryman Unai Emery has already green-lit a deal.

