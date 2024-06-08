Liverpool have drawn up an opening bid for 20-year-old attacker Dario Osorio, according to reports.

Liverpool look set to keep hold of star man Mo Salah this summer, despite Saudi Pro League chiefs holding strong interest in him. The right winger remains keen to continue playing at the highest level in England and could pen a new Liverpool contract as a result.

However, with Salah now 31 years old, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes must help new head coach Arne Slot prepare for life after the Egyptian goal machine.

Liverpool have been tipped to spend big money on an established winger, such as Federico Chiesa or Jarrod Bowen.

But those players will want to go straight into Slot’s starting eleven, and that simply will not happen while Salah remains at Anfield.

Plus, Liverpool ideally like to sign younger players and help develop them into top-class stars.

According to reports in Chile, Hughes could snub Chiesa and Bowen by instead launching a move for ‘outstanding’ South American sensation Osorio.

Hughes and Liverpool have prepared an ‘important offer’ worth $8-10million (£6-8m) to bring the right winger to the Premier League.

Liverpool transfers: Dario Osorio bid prepared

Osorio currently represents FC Midtjylland in Denmark, and they hope to keep him for at least one more season.

But after signing the Chilean for €5.2m last summer, Midtjylland may end up being open to Liverpool’s advances as it would give them the chance to almost double their money.

When asked by reporters about potential interest in Osorio, Midtjylland chief Ove Pedersen said: “You will understand that we cannot comment on possible offers for our players. We cannot advance anything. Simply put, this is not the way we work.

“I can only tell you that Dario Osorio is a great player and has had a great season.”

Despite Osorio’s tender age, he has already won eight caps for Chile at international level and scored his first goal for his country during the 3-2 defeat to France in March.

Osorio is attractive to Liverpool recruitment chiefs due to several reasons. The left-footed ace is versatile and can play as a No 10 or on the left flank, in addition to his favoured position at right wing.

As Pedersen points out, Osorio has had an impressive campaign, as he has notched nine goals and two assists in 25 games for Midtjylland.

Standing at just over 6ft, Osorio is taller than most wingers, but he is still fantastic in tight spaces and can be electric at dribbling when he starts to run at opposition defenders.

Osorio, who has been compared to a young Angel Di Maria, needs to work on his strength and aerial ability, but he has the potential to be deadly at the back post.

While few, if any, Liverpool fans will have already heard of the starlet, it seems an £8m deal for Osorio could be well worth it in the long run.

