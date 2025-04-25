Liverpool are preparing to sell Darwin Nunez this summer and two Premier League sides are interested in the striker, but a big-money switch to Saudi Arabia is a concrete possibility, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old was a key player under former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp but has struggled under new boss Arne Slot this season, scoring only five league goals so far.

Nunez has been left out of Liverpool’s last two league games, and as previously revealed by TEAMtalk, the club are willing to sell him for the right price.

Saudi club Al Hilal are preparing to strengthen their squad ahead of the Club World Cup, and Nunez is one of their top targets. They are looking to improve in both attack and midfield as they get ready for a big international challenge.

As reported on March 28th, European clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have shown interest in Nunez.

However, we understand that none of those sides are willing to pay Liverpool’s asking price for the Uruguayan international, making Saudi his most likely destination.

With Al Hilal keen to sign the forward before the Club World Cup, they will have to move quickly to strike a deal. They will need to agree a transfer with Liverpool in the ‘exceptional’ window before the CWC, which is open from June 1st to June 10th.

READ MORE: Big updates on FOUR exit-linked Liverpool stars as new contract priority is revealed

Saudi a ‘serious option’ for Darwin Nunez; he’s open to move

Nunez’s situation makes a move to Al Hilal a serious option. The Saudi side have the financial power to match Liverpool’s demands and offer the striker a significantly higher salary than what he currently earns at Anfield.

Liverpool want to recover most of the £85m (including add-ons) that they spent on Nunez. The Reds want to generate as much money as possible from his sale, but are aware that they may have to accept a slightly lower fee to offload him.

Nunez, for his part, is open to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Al Hilal will face teams like Pachuca, RB Salzburg and Real Madrid in the group stages of the CWC and want to build a strong squad that can be competitive.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus, who is a leading candidate to become the next Brazil boss, the club’s plans to strengthen the attack and midfield continue, and Nunez remains a name to watch out for in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Alexander-Arnold makes definitive choice between Liverpool and Real Madrid as ‘expected’ decision revealed

🔴 Liverpool told £195m duo ‘certain’ to join but FSG and Slot warned

🔴 Man City make ‘promise’ to £110m Liverpool target as Viana advances towards supreme deal

🔴 SIX player trade bonanza as Liverpool play ‘trump card’ in new bid for £50m star

Liverpool quiz: Think you know Darwin Nunez?