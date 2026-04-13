Liverpool appear to have been given a massive boost to their chances of landing a top midfield target this summer, following reports that Real Madrid are ready to place a top talent on the ‘transfer list’ ahead of the summer window.

Whether Arne Slot remains in charge beyond the summer or not, the Reds are still expected to bolster their engine room, along with landing at least one new centre-back and trying to find a replacement for club legend Mohamed Salah – to name but a few priorities.

One Real star who has been a target for Liverpool since his teenage years in France is Eduardo Camavinga, who moved to the Spanish capital in 2021 but has never been able to fully establish himself in the LaLiga’s first XI.

That has been even more evident this season, with the France international sitting behind the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham in the central midfield stakes, while the emergence of Thiago Pitarch has also made life tougher for Camavinga.

While the 23-year-old’s versatility does help his cause at times, it’s also a curse, in terms of nailing down a regular starting spot. Indeed, Camavinga has played in six different positions for Real this season, from left-back to right wing, as per Transfermarkt.

That versatility is particularly attractive to Liverpool, who could have former Real boss Xabi Alonso at the helm next season, if Slot is shown the door after a hugely disappointing domestic campaign in England.

And now a report from Spanish outlet Diario AS suggests that Camavinga is set to be placed on the ‘transfer list’, with a view to cashing in on the Anfield target.

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Real have ‘seen enough’ of Camavinga

The report states that the rare opportunities Camavinga has been given this season, ‘he has not convinced the Real Madrid sporting department’ with his performances, with the latest coming in Friday’s hugely disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Girona.

Off the back of that game, Diario AS claims that Real have now ‘seen enough’ and will entertain significant offers for a player who is still under contract until 2029.

That news will certainly be of interest to Liverpool, while Chelsea and French giants PSG are also reported to be in the mix for the player.

All eyes will now be on Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, with Camavinga set to get the nod in place of the suspended Tchouameni.

If he struggles again, the writing could be on the wall for his Bernabeu career and leave the door open for suitors to strike.

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Finally, Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is expected to be “on the phone” to put the Reds at the head of the queue for a highly sought-after Premier League winger.