Real Madrid could reportedly be well on their way to nabbing their man

Liverpool fans will reportedly learn the fate of Trent Alexander-Arnold sooner rather than later with a bold new report revealing the Reds have reluctantly agreed to sell their vice-captain to Real Madrid in the January window – but with a sizeable fee coming their way which may soften the blow somewhat.

The 26-year-old has been on the Liverpool books since the age of six, having risen through their academy to become both their vice-captain and come to be regarded as one of, if not the, best right-backs in world football. With an astonishing 102 goal involvements for the Reds from just 322 appearances, Alexander-Arnold certainly has the numbers to back up such claims.

However, with his deal at Anfield due to expire in just under eight months time, Alexander-Arnold will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement overseas from January 1 – just 60 days from now.

And while Real Madrid have been strongly sniffing around a move to snare the player to the Bernabeu on a free transfer at the season’s end, an incredible new report claims the Spanish giants are now on the cusp of agreeing a fee to make the deal go through in the winter window.

Per Defensa Central, Liverpool are willing to accept a fee worth €50m (£42m, $54.3m) to allow the right-back to leave Anfield in the January window. Given the player could actually move for nothing just a matter of months later, that is an astronomical fee by any stretch.

However, needs must at Real and with Carlo Ancelotti shorn of the services of regular right-back Dani Carvajal due to a cruel season-ending injury, his deputy – winger Lucas Vazquez – has failed to prove himself capable of filling the void.

As a result, the report claims Florentino Perez is ready to sign off on a deal to sign Alexander-Arnold with immediate effect, with the Los Blancos determined not to lose any more ground to Barcelona in the title race and having suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to them last time out.

READ MORE ~ Alexander-Arnold wants to ‘become a Galactico at Real Madrid’ as Liverpool are sent cataclysmic exit update

What has been said on Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future?

The prospect of Alexander-Arnold departing for the Bernabeu was recently emphatically dismissed by trusted Liverpool reporter James Pearce, who branded such claims as “nonsense” last month.

However, little less than a month later and with no agreement reached on a new deal, the prospect of losing their star man remains a distinct possibility for the Merseysiders.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Real officials have been in constant contact with the player’s representatives over a prospective move to Madrid. Despite that, it is our understanding that there is a ‘calmness and confidence’ that Alexander-Arnold will commit to a new deal with Liverpool; a scenario backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who has stated the Reds remain the player’s first choice.

Alexander-Arnold himself has spoken warmly about Liverpool and indicated on numerous occasions of his love and affection for the club.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following a routine Anfield win over Bournemouth earlier this season.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what could influence that decision, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

However, since then a damning report revealed the huge wages offer Los Blancos were prepared to pay the player to make the move to Madrid.

We also understand that the player remains entirely happy at Liverpool and, but for Real, would certainly have signed his extension by now. But the fact that it is Real who are sniffing around him means they are perhaps the one side capable of luring him away.

And we revealed on Friday how the Spanish giants are confident of beating two other rivals to his signature in 2025 were the player to decide to move on.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Shock move for Chiesa / Salah fears grow

Meanwhile, former Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has dropped a worrying update on the possibility of Mo Salah departing Anfield for Saudi Arabia, describing the move as “entirely possible”. Like Alexander-Arnold, the Egyptian is also out of contract at the season’s end.

The Reds, however, do seem to have a plan in place regarding a replacement with reports in Germany detailing how Liverpool contact has been made over a deal to sign a prolific Bundesliga attacker as his replacement – though any deal certainly looks costly.

Arne Slot and Co moved to protect themselves already for the possibility of Salah’s departure by signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus for a bargain fee over the summer.

However, the Italian has barely featured – admittedly, mainly owing to injury, but has now been linked with a surprise return to Serie A side with a bottom-half side ahead of the January window.

Alexander-Arnold’s influence at Liverpool plain to see