Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has named the player he thinks would be the perfect replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, although he remains surprised that the Reds star’s switch to Real Madrid has not yet been officially announced.

Alexander-Arnold is widely expected to complete his move to The Bernabeu on a free transfer once his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, although his decision has been met by criticism from some sections of the Anfield support.

However, Hamann feels the 26-year-old needs to take the opportunity at this stage of his career and that his old club should turn to Germany for his successor.

“If Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to leave Liverpool, I don’t know why he and the club haven’t come out to explain the situation,” Hamann told PokerScout.

“I’d be very surprised if he hadn’t made his mind up by now. I think that because he could get another injury, which rules him out for the season, and that will impact contract talks with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

“I don’t think there is any reason to keep his plans a secret. He looks the most likely to go, and you might only get a chance to join Real Madrid once in your career, so I don’t think you can blame him.

“Real Madrid like to have the ball, and I think Trent Alexander-Arnold fits into any team, lots has been made of his defensive deficiencies, but his passing range is incredible, and that would suit their forwards perfectly. He gives you so much going forward so.”

As for his replacement, Hamann thinks Liverpool have to take advantage of the €40million (£33m) Bayer Leverkusen currently have in place for Jeremie Frimpong.

Pacy Frimpong ‘perfect’ for Slot

The Netherlands international, who is under contract until the summer of 2028, has scored four goals and added 11 assists in 43 games in all competitions for Leverkusen this season.

The biggest issue for the Reds is interest from fellow Premier League sides Manchester City and Manchester United in the attacking right-back. Indeed, City have recently been tipped to try and re-sign a player they allowed to join Celtic in 2019.

However, Hamann has pinpointed why Frimpong is a better fit for Liverpool, adding: “I was surprised that nobody signed Jeremie Frimpong last summer for around €40 million, there was an option and nobody took it, but he is a brilliant player.

“He has lots of pace, he scores and sets up goals, he is a very modern player and he would do a great job in the Premier League.

“He is more of a wing-back than a full-back, but he would be a great player for Liverpool to have, he’d give another option outside of Mohamed Salah who likes to cut in on his left foot.

“Every team needs pace and he has certainly got it, he would be a good option for Liverpool if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves.”

