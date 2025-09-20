Liverpool have learned that Real Madrid interest in Alexis Mac Allister is genuine, though as sources explain, that does not necessarily mean a 2026 transfer to the Bernabeu is a guarantee in the wake of strong claims that a €120m agreement has already been reached.

The Argentine midfielder moved to Anfield in the summer of 2023, with his third season in Liverpool red now underway. A fierce competitor, Mac Allister has proved a consistent presence in the Premier League champions’ midfield, racking up 10 goals in his 100 appearances for the club so far.

Despite becoming a Premier League champion with the Merseysiders, speculation in the Spanish media over the last year has suggested the player is the latest Liverpool star to have attracted the unwelcome attention of Real Madrid, who have made a bad habit of raiding Anfield down the years.

With their interest in signing Ibrahima Konate public knowledge – the Frenchman’s contract at Anfield is due to expire next summer and there are growing concerns a free transfer exit could be on the cards – a report earlier this month suggested his exit was now being seen as a ‘sure thing’ with the defender poised to become the next player to leave Merseyside for Madrid.

However, he’s not the only Reds star they have a strong interest in signing, with Spanish outlet Defensa Central claiming that ‘several intermediaries have informed Real Madrid that Liverpool has given their approval for the transfer of Mac Allister in 2026.’

In more detail, the report adds: ‘Xabi Alonso is going to insist on signing a central midfielder, and Alexis Mac Allister is starting to come into his own. His situation at Liverpool has changed, to the point that he could leave Anfield for an offer of around 120 million euros (£105m, $141.5m). This, at least, is what various intermediaries are telling Real Madrid.’

Our early investigations into those links have, worryingly, confirmed Real interest is genuine.

However, as our transfer insider Dean Jones explains, an exit from Anfield is by no means a certainty…

Liverpool calm over Mac Allister – but do past comments offer hint?

Reflecting on the 26-year-old’s links to Real Madrid, Jones insists it is unlikely Mac Allister will ever look to rock the boat and force through a move, though that’s not to say either that Liverpool would not sanction his sale either if a massive offer was put on the table.

Jones explained: “There is no public stance from Liverpool on Mac Allister at the moment beyond they are planning for him to be a central figure in their team for the rest of the season.

“But the Real Madrid links seem genuine from checks I have made, but he is very down to earth and is not likely to agitate like some players would.

“Liverpool fans won’t want to hear about any transfer links between them and Madrid at the moment, but I would not go as far as saying he would be untouchable at the end of the season.”

Mac Allister, though, has previously indicated a move to Madrid would be of interest.

“Yes, why not,” the former Brighton man replied when asked if a future move to the Spanish giants would float his boat.

“It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina. I would definitely like to play in Spain one day.

“But right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

That speculation has also been fuelled by the player’s father, who told Picado TV earlier this year: “For now, I don’t think so (leaving Liverpool). Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester [editor’s note – it’s Cheshire], and on the block where he lives is Robertson, Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha (Lisandro) Martinez.

“Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people.

“I think it’s been the best thing he’s had, and that’s why the adaptation was easier.”

