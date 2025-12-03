Real Madrid allow Liverpool to complete ‘world-class’ signing as Rodrygo set for 2026 move

Real Madrid have paved the way for Liverpool to complete the signing of a ‘world-class’ centre-back, while the Reds are among the contenders to snap up Rodrygo in 2026 and it’s game over for a veteran star at Anfield.

It’s no secret Liverpool still have money to spend despite splashing out well in excess of £400m on new recruits last summer. Centre-backs and wingers are on the agenda, with Liverpool hoping to nail down the signing of Marc Guehi at the second time of asking.

And according to the latest from our own sources at TEAMtalk as well as from The Athletic, Guehi to Liverpool is falling into place.

Marc Guehi to Liverpool latest

Per The Athletic, one of Guehi’s sexiest suitors, Real Madrid, have pulled out of the running to sign Guehi in 2026.

The England international, 25, is out of contract at Crystal Palace next summer and won’t pen fresh terms. An exit is assured, though whether it comes in January or the summer is still to be clarified.

Liverpool are understood to be frontrunners for Guehi after coming within an eyelash of sealing the deal on deadline day in last summer’s window.

The removal of Real Madrid from the equation will only serve to increase the chances of Guehi winding up at Anfield, and TEAMtalk has been informed the Reds have held a fresh round of talks with the defender’s camp.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, also revealed Liverpool don’t want to wait until Guehi becomes a free agent. Arne Slot’s side are ready to table a bid in the £25m-£30m range in January, which is a substantial sum given Guehi will be six months away from being available for free.

Crucially, Guehi – previously described as ‘world-class’ by England teammate, Ezri Konsa – is understood to be open to joining Liverpool mid-season.

READ MORE: Liverpool thunder towards ‘world-class’ signing as bid prepped and Real Madrid cool interest

Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid in 2026?

Regarding wingers, Liverpool are growing increasingly fearful their top target, Antoine Semenyo, will join Manchester City instead.

As such, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is re-emerging on Liverpool’s radar, with the Brazilian unhappy with his lack of opportunities under new boss Xabi Alonso.

TEAMtalk asked transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, for an update on the situation and the journalist confirmed Rodrygo’s camp are actively pushing for a move in 2026. Liverpool are asking to be kept informed, but aren’t the only ones.

Bailey explained: “Real Madrid are insisting that Rodrygo is still a part of their plans, but they acknowledge that going into a World Cup year it is not easy for him.

“He was persuaded to stay in the summer by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, and although Xabi Alonso rates him, he is behind Arda Guler in the pecking order.

“I am told that Real want to keep him until the summer, at that point we will see the likely return of Nico Paz which will only hasten his exit.

“Intermediaries are working hard on finding options for him – this has entailed once again opening lines of communication with Arsenal – who pushed hardest in the summer – Liverpool, as we know, but also Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

“These are the clubs Rodrygo would consider joining, it is not the clubs approaching them.

“As it stands, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are all keeping abreast of the situation – they want to know.”

ICYMI ❗️ Which club should Rodrygo join if he leaves Real Madrid: Liverpool, Arsenal or someone else?

Game over for Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool will welcome Kostas Tsimikas back from his loan spell at Roma next summer, but the Greek won’t stick around for long.

Milos Kerkez is Liverpool’s long-term left-back, with Andy Robertson slowly being phased out. When the Scot eventually leaves, a new left-back will be signed to compete with Kerkez.

The odd man out in this situation is Tsimikas, 29, who is currently part-way through a season-long loan at Roma.

But according to The Athletic, Tsimikas has no future back on Merseyside and the club ‘will listen to offers for a permanent exit’ upon his return.

Tsimikas’ current contract expires in the summer of 2027, meaning time is of the essence if Liverpool are to recoup a handy fee.