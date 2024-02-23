Real Madrid allow Liverpool to make €60m transfer in superb deal that’s a win-win for both

Liverpool can complete the signing of Takefusa Kubo in a deal that'll also benefit Real Madrid

Real Madrid won’t stand in between Liverpool and a €60m LaLiga transfer that will actually work in the Spanish giant’s favour too, according to a report.

Liverpool will enter a new era in the summer after Jurgen Klopp brings his storied stay on Merseyside to a close. The Reds will hope to see Klopp off with a second Premier League trophy, while success in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League is all still achieveable.

Who replaces Klopp in the dugout – along with who succeeds Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director – will largely define Liverpool’s transfer policy moving forwards.

Nonetheless, there are a handful of positions Liverpool must soon address, irrespective of who’s pulling the strings.

One is centre-half given Joel Matip is out of contract at season’s end. Matip will turn 33 in the summer and it appears unlikely owners FSG will serve up an extension.

Elsewhere, a left-footed forward to compete with and eventually replace Mohamed Salah will be on the agenda.

Salah is expected to be the subject of renewed Saudi interest in the summer. Whether the Reds decide to reluctantly cash may hinge on whether Salah is open to signing a new deal.

Salah’s current contract expires at the end of next season. If the Egyptian ace won’t pen fresh terms, a lucrative sale – potentially worth up to £200m – would make sense.

One player who’s been heavily linked as being drafted in to eventually take Salah’s place is Takefusa Kubo,

Liverpool turn to Japanese ace

The Real Sociedad star, 22, has shone since leaving Real Madrid outright in 2022. Indeed, Kubo has returned 10 goal contributions in 20 LaLiga matches this term and was named Real Sociedad’s Player of the Season last year.

Kubo recently signed a contract extension with the Spanish side that committed his future until 2029. However, the new agreement left in place many of the clauses that were present before.

Kubo can still be signed via a €60m release clause that hasn’t been elevated or removed. Furthermore, Real Madrid still retain matching rights as well as a 50 percent sell-on clause.

In effect, Real Madrid can sign Kubo for €30m. Alternatively, they’ll be in line to receive €30m if any club – such as Liverpool – activate his release clause.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid won’t stand in Liverpool’s way of signing Kubo.

Real Madrid stand aside

They state Carlo Ancelotti’s side do hold interest in bringing the Japan international back to the Bernabeu. However, the impending arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick mean Ancelotti has no need fir Kubo.

As such, Real Madrid would be content to see Kubo snapped up by another club and that’s where Liverpool come in.

It’s reaffirmed Kubo is viewed as a natural successor to Salah and activating his release clause would also see Real Madrid net €30m via the sell-on clause.

Kubo recently stressed he remains happy at Real Sociedad in the aftermath of signing his new contract.

However, a response of that type is exactly what you would expect from a player who’s just penned fresh terms.

“When there is a renewal it means that both parties are happy, and that’s true in my case,” said Kubo. “I am very happy here and at the moment I think the club is also happy with me.

“I’m not looking at the long term, I’m happy here, I don’t want to lose focus, we have two games coming up that could change our lives. I have enough on my plate without thinking about other things.”

