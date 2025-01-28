Liverpool have been given renewed hope they could retain Trent Alexander-Arnold beyond this season after a Sky Sports reporter revealed Real Madrid are starting to get fed up of waiting for the green light to seal a deal and have now activated talks to sign an alternative instead.

The 26-year-old star is regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football having helped the Reds win seven major honours since breaking into their side and having played a part in a hugely impressive 108 goals in that time (21 scored, 87 assists). But with his contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of the season, Liverpool are facing the very real prospect of losing their vice-captain on a free transfer this summer.

That chase has been led for several months now by Real Madrid, who had long made the 33-cap England man their big transfer target for summer 2025. And while their plans to sign the player on a pre-contract agreement remain ongoing, the Spanish giants are keen to thrash out a deal with Liverpool sooner having lodged an opening €20m (£16.8m, $20.9m) bid on New Year’s Eve.

With Liverpool digging their heels in over a deal and refusing point blank to sell Alexander-Arnold for any price this month, Real Madrid have been left in a tricky spot with coach Carlo Ancelotti trying to navigate his way through a major defensive injury crisis.

As a result, Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri claims the Spanish giants have become annoyed over what they view as a ‘slowdown in discussions’ with Alexander-Arnold’s agents and have now initiated contact with Joshua Kimmich’s representatives and with the Bayern Munich star now being considered as a viable alternative to bolster their defence.

And while a summer switch could still be on the agenda for Alexander-Arnold, any deal in the winter window for Kimmich could potentially spell the end of their pursuit for Alexander-Arnold, thus enhancing Liverpool’s prospects of retaining their vice-captain’s contract.

Real Madrid not ready to give up on Alexander-Arnold – Romano

Despite Tavolieri’s claims, Real Madrid are unlikely to abandon their quest to sign Alexander-Arnold having first established him as a target of theirs some 18 months ago and with a free-transfer switch very much on their agenda for summer 2025.

To that end, sources told us back in the autumn that representatives of the Spanish giants had been in what was described to us as ‘constant contact’ with Trent’s entourage in a bid to convince him to move to the Bernabeu.

Furthermore, reports earlier this month that Real are prepared to offer the 26-year-old an eye-watering signing-on bonus, together with a sizeable weekly wage at the Bernabeu means their threat must continue to be considered genuine.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also insists Real are very much still active in their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold.

“The expectations since December is for nothing to happen in January. I don’t expect any move for Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano shared in his latest update on YouTube on Sunday.

“Real Madrid tried to approach Liverpool at the beginning of the window, but they understood immediately that for Liverpool it was not the case to negotiate, 20, 25, 30 million…

“Liverpool want to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold and want to try to extend his contract till the end of the season until they have a chance. Liverpool will try and try and try.

“At the same time, I keep repeating, Trent [is] number one, two and three targets for Real Madrid for the summer transfer window.

“Real Madrid are working on that. Real Madrid will have official contacts to present their project, to push with their proposal.

“Real Madrid remain absolutely, absolutely convinced and confident that they can bring Trent to the club in the summer on a free transfer.

“That’s the case for Real Madrid, ready for a big attack for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Liverpool never had any intention to negotiate in January and it’s also important to say on Liverpool that they want to try until the end, so we will respect that and follow the situation.

“But again, for Real Madrid, he’s more than a target. He’s kind of [an] obsession for Real Madrid.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Al-Hilal confident on Salah as Carragher picks heir

Meanwhile, our transfer reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed Saudi’s negotiators are increasingly confident of securing the signing of Mo Salah this summer as his contract negotiations at Anfield continue to drag on.

Revealing all on the relationship Salah’s representative Ramy Abbas has with Saudi’s moneymen, he has explained how a move to Al-Hilal could soon be ironed out.

The departure of Salah would obviously leave a gaping hole in the Liverpool attack but Jamie Carragher reckons Liverpool officials will already know which player to best target as a replacement, having explained the admiration that is growing for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

Galetti, meanwhile, still insists that Liverpool could strengthen their squad this month having revealed the Reds have expressed an interest in bringing a versatile Ajax defender to Anfield before the winter window slams shut.

However, the prospects of Milos Kerkez moving to Anfield have suffered a blow with the Hungarian issuing a strong 15-word denial that will end the Reds’ interests for now at least.

How Kimmich and Alexander-Arnold compare this season

Alexander-Arnold v Kimmich stats comparison this season (League and UCL)

While Kimmich is the older of the two players, his stats do compare favourably to Alexander-Arnold’s this season.

However, it is worth noting that the German tends to play the majority of games from a holding midfield position – a role he has gone on record to state he prefers – rather than in the roving right-back role that Alexander-Arnold prefers.

Nonetheless, the two players are among the best around and with the pair both available for frees this summer, as it stands, it is easy to see why both are in high demand.