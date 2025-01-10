Real Madrid are now facing competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a report revealing the right-back has the option to join another major European club as well as detailing Liverpool’s stance on the situation.

Real Madrid have long been linked with Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. Los Blancos have already made a bid for the Liverpool star and could make another, but club president Florentino Perez also has the option to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

There has been speculation in the German media that Bayern Munich are keen on a deal for Alexander-Arnold, and that has now been backed up by a report in Fichajes, which has noted how Madrid are feeling about this new competition.

The headline in the Spanish report claims that Real Madrid “tremble” after learning of Bayern’s interest in the Liverpool ace. The Bundesliga giants are aware that Madrid want Alexander-Arnold and are now looking to advance in negotiations and convince him to move to the Allianz Arena instead.

Bayern are willing to offer Alexander-Arnold an attractive salary as well as make him a key figure in their tactical scheme, which head coach Vincent Kompany believes could sway him towards the Bavarian giants.

With Dani Carvajal injured and 32 years of age now, Madrid need to sign a right-back for the long term, and in Alexander-Arnold, they have identified the perfect player.

Fichajes has added that Alexander-Arnold will now have to make a crucial decision on his future. Both Madrid and Bayern Munich are historic clubs and have a global pull, but so do Liverpool.

The report has noted that Liverpool are watching all the developments and are aware that retaining Alexander-Arnold will be a virtually impossible task.

What Trent Alexander-Arnold thinks of a potential Bayern Munich move

Bayern are a massive club and are one of the biggest in the world, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Alexander-Arnold is not inclined to make the move to the Bundesliga giants.

Alexander-Arnold’s mindset is that he will either stay at Liverpool or join Madrid. With the defender’s contract running out in a few months, the likelihood is that he will leave Anfield as a free agent next summer.

Although Madrid president Perez is confident that he will be able to secure the services of the 26-year-old England international, Liverpool have not yet given up on convincing him to put pen to paper on a new deal and consider him a key figure in Arne Slot’s team.

Alexander-Arnold is an important player for Liverpool, but he has not always been at his best, with Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane brutally hammering him after the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, saying that he could end up at Tranmere Rovers and not Madrid if his performances do not improve.

The defender has made 25 appearances for Liverpool so far this season. He has scored one goal and given five assists in those games.

Latest Liverpool news: Kvaratskhelia price-tag revealed, Diaz unhappy

While there is strong speculation that Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave, rumours have emerged that Liverpool are keen on bringing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Anfield. According to David Ornstein, the Premier League club are ready to make an offer for the Napoli winger.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Napoli are willing to cash in on Kvaratskhelia. The Italian giants, though, want as much as £67 million in transfer fees for the 23-year-old Georgia international winger.

One of Liverpool’s best players is Luis Diaz, but there is a danger that the Premier League giants could lose him soon. Reports in Spain have claimed that the Colombia international winger has turned down the offer of a new contract from the Reds.

Diaz is keen on a move to Barcelona in the future. The 27-year-old is reportedly unhappy at Liverpool. One has to take this with a pinch of salt, though, as the reports are coming from the Spanish press.

Another player who could leave Liverpool is Harvey Elliott. Two clubs are monitoring the 21-year-old winger. With the youngster struggling to get into Arne Slot’s starting lineup, Brighton and Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund are showing interest in Elliott.

