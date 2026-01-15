Kees Smit is being linked with a transfer to Real Madrid and Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly ready to go all out for the signing of Kees Smit in 2026 and are prepared to pull out all the stops to beat Real Madrid to his signature, though TEAMtalk sources can confirm the identity of another Premier League side also desperately keen on his services.

The AZ Alkmaar star has emerged as one of European football’s most in-demand stars, with the teenager making a sizeable impression with the Eredivisie side. The 19-year-old – tipped to earn a place in his country’s World Cup squad – has already drawn comparisons to Barcelona ace Pedri and has been described as a ‘mega talent’ by De Telegraaf.

And with a host of top sides, including both Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City all showing an interest in the teenage star, he is expected to be one of the hottest properties on the market in 2026.

AZ, for their part, are already expecting their teenage gem to move on. And with sources revealing they are confident of securing the largest fee in their history, comfortably surpassing the €24.8m (£21.5m, $29m) received from AC Milan for Tijjani Reijnders in 2023, the race to sign Smit is well and truly underway.

We have previously reported how numerous outlets in Spain have talked up Real Madrid‘s chances of a deal, as they look to bring the teenager to the Bernabeu in a deal worth an estimated €60m (£52m, $70m).

However, back in November, Dutch publication Soccernews claimed the midfielder was also on Liverpool‘s radar, with Reds boss Arne Slot ‘seriously considering’ a move for a player who first ‘charmed’ him a decade ago.

Now, according to the Daily Star, the Reds are ready to go all out over a move for Smit, having made the player, who turns 20 next week, a primary target for this year and having decided he is too good a player for them to pass up on the chance of signing.

Per the newspaper, the Reds are ready to enter into a ‘bidding war’ with Real Madrid to try and secure the player’s signature.

Whether Liverpool’s interest is genuine at this stage or not remains to be seen, with sources yet to confirm if he is indeed a player at the top of Slot’s wishlist and instead revealing the Merseysiders’ priorities in 2026 are focused on strengthening in central defence and in signing a long-term heir for Mohamed Salah in attack.

Liverpool also face Newcastle competition for Smit – sources

However, what we can confirm with a strong level of confidence is that sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Newcastle are very keen on Smit.

We have been told that Smit is “one to watch” for 2026, with Newcastle having been hugely impressed with the AZ Alkmaar star, and with The Athletic since backing up Fletcher’s claims that Smit is indeed one of the Magpies’ ‘top targets’.

According to their report, ‘Newcastle recognise they face a challenge to lure him to Tyneside, though an aggressive mid-season bid is believed to represent their best chance’.

The report has noted that Newcastle’s potential offer for Smit will depend on whether or not Joe Willock will leave in January.

Either way, the battle to land Smit is expected to intensify in the coming weeks and months after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Already since December, Jorge Mendes has been working to coordinate the future of Kees Smit.

“Jorge Mendes is on it. Jorge Mendes is working on this deal. There are conversations ongoing.

“I told you that Newcastle wanted to bring the player already in January, prepared to pay big money, but, at the moment, nothing advanced yet on the player’s side, as AZ Alkmaar want more than the reported €45-€50million.

“My opinion is that this transfer fee is going to be even more than €60m, probably for Kees Smit.

“Get ready because Real Madrid are following the player, because Premier League top clubs are following the player.

“There is going to be a crazy battle for this boy, and the man coordinating this battle is going to be Jorge Mendes, as reported today in the Netherlands, and, for sure, there are talks taking place.

“Again, I expect this deal to happen in the summer transfer window, but I expect big clubs to attack on this situation, from the Premier League and Real Madrid also, because Kees Smit is one of the most talented midfielders in Europe at this point.

“19 years old, very interesting talent, so one to follow for sure.”

