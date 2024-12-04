Real Madrid concede defeat on Alexander-Arnold transfer, but Liverpool not safe yet

Real Madrid are ready to ‘abandon’ their hopes of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window, while TEAMtalk has learned the player’s true feelings on signing a pre-contract agreement.

It’s no secret that the Liverpool vice-captain is Real Madrid’s primary target for the right-back position in 2025. Alexander-Arnold was number one in Real Madrid’s sights and Dani Carvajal suffering an ACL injury only served to intensify what was already strong interest.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and as such, will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides in four weeks’ time on January 1.

The alternatives are Liverpool either tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract or the Reds sanction a shock mid-season sale. The latter scenario is the only way Liverpool could collect a worthy fee if Alexander-Arnold makes it clear he won’t extend his stay.

But according to a report from The Telegraph, one outcome – Real Madrid signing Alexander-Arnold via regular transfer in January – has been ruled out.

They state Real Madrid are ready to ‘abandon’ that option, with the club’s full focus now on forging a pre-contract agreement that would lead to a free agent swoop in the summer.

Explaining why a January transfer is out of the question, two key reasons were listed.

The first is the claim Liverpool would still have commanded a ‘huge fee’ despite the dwindling contract. The second is Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool simply do not want to part ways mid-way through a campaign in which the Reds look on course to win the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold giving priority to Liverpool over Real Madrid

But while a mid-season exit being ruled out is certainly a positive for Liverpool, the threat of Alexander-Arnold leaving via free agency is still lingering.

On that front, The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently provided his take on the situation.

“The England international has shown firm loyalty to Liverpool and they are working hard to keep him, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks,” Ornstein wrote.

“That has fuelled interest from elsewhere and Real Madrid’s admiration is well documented. Big decisions need to be made by all sides and the clock is ticking; from January 1, Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from foreign leagues.”

Despite claims Liverpool were close to reaching an agreement to make Alexander-Arnold the best-paid player in their history, Ornstein insists that is not yet the case, but revealed talks are ongoing around a “live situation.”

“Liverpool do not want to lose such a key figure but they will need to do what it takes to meet his wishes,” he added. “At the same time, suitors will try to entice him to leave. So it’s a live, ongoing situation that must be decided in 2025 or sooner.

“As things stand, we still lack a clear picture of the outcome.”

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is a January transfer was never high on Real Madrid’s list of priorities. The Telegraph’s update echoes our prior reporting on that matter.

But encouragingly for Liverpool fans, we’ve also been informed Alexander-Arnold’s priority remains signing a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

Penning fresh terms is Alexander-Arnold’s preferred outcome and only if Liverpool fail to meet his demands will he begin to consider signing a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.

