Real Madrid and Barcelona held talks with Darwin Nunez before the striker finalised a move from Liverpool to Al-Hilal, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed how the Uruguay international responded to the prospect of swapping Anfield for Los Blancos or the Blaugrana.

Nunez’s mixed three-year spell at Liverpool has finally come to an end, with the striker joining Al-Hilal. The Premier League champions have already signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool are planning a second and improved bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, so Nunez is deemed surplus to requirements.

Al-Hilal will pay Liverpool an initial €53million (£46.2m, $62m) plus add-ons, which will see the deal surpass £50million (€57m, $67m).

A Spanish report has now sensationally revealed that both Madrid and Barcelona were in contact with Nunez over a summer deal.

According to E-Noticies, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Madrid supremo Florentino Perez are ‘amazed’ that the Uruguay international striker is on his way to the Saudi Pro League.

Both Madrid and Barcelona viewed Nunez as ‘the ideal 9’ and ‘positioned themselves to try to sign him’.

Even though the two Spanish clubs’ interest in Nunez was ‘real’, neither Madrid nor Barcelona made a concrete offer for the 26-year-old, especially as neither could match the salary that Al-Hilal were prepared to pay Nunez, who scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds in his career.

After Al-Hilal offered €24m (£20.8m, $28m) per season net to Nunez, the striker ‘said yes’ to the Saudi Pro League club and turned down a potential chance to join Barcelona or Madrid.

Madrid could not afford to match the salary on offer from Al-Hilal, with Madrid president Perez deeming it as ‘unsustainable’, while Barcelona chief Laporta did not want to break the club’s salary cap, according to the report.

Could Real Madrid have signed Darwin Nunez this summer?

This is not the first time that Madrid have been linked with Nunez.

Before the striker joined Liverpool from Benfica back in the summer of 2022, Madrid were in talks for him.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano said on his Youtube channel in July 2022: “It was not easy, guys. Why?

“Because I want to reveal to you that Real Madrid were really interested after missing out on the Kylian Mbappe deal,.

“One of the strikers wanted by Real Madrid was Darwin Nunez, but it was not possible from a passport point of view, because Darwin has no European passport and with Real Madrid, it would not be possible to register Darwin Nunez if they found an agreement with Benfica, so it was impossible to complete that negotiation.”

Based on Madrid’s previous interest in Nunez, it is not impossible that Los Blancos would have been keeping tabs on the striker, especially as Alonso was looking for a number nine earlier this summer.

However, Madrid have now decided not to sign a new striker this summer following the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia.

Garcia starred for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scoring four goals and giving one assist, as Los Blancos reached the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

The 21-year-old Spanish striker has also recently signed a new long-term contract with the European giants.

Madrid manager Alonso can call upon Endrick, too, to play in the number nine role this season.

There has been speculation on the Brazilian striker’s future, with a loan deal mooted this summer.

However, Endrick has been given the number nine shirt at Madrid, which is a clear indication to the 19-year-old that he will play a part for Los Blancos this season after he eventually recovers from injury.

