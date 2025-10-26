Ibrahima Konate TWIST as Liverpool learn NEW Real Madrid stance with journalist claiming ‘Yes it is true’

Liverpool will be delighted to know that Real Madrid have now made Dayot Upamecano their number one centre-back target in 2026, according to a German source, but a new report about Ibrahima Konate will be concerning for manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are involved in a complicated but intriguing transfer battle over centre-backs. Madrid want to sign at least one new central defender in 2026, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract next summer. Liverpool, too, need a centre-back as Konate will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Madrid want to sign Konate as a free agent next summer and have also taken a shine to Upamecano, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Spanish and European giants are interested in Marc Guehi, too, with the England international centre-back out of contract at Crystal Palace next summer.

Like Real Madrid, Liverpool are keen on Upamecano and want to sign Guehi, having almost secured the Englishman’s services on the final day of the summer transfer window before Palace pulled the plug.

Marca, the number one source for Real Madrid transfers, reported earlier this month that Los Blancos have made Liverpool star Konate their number one centre-back.

The Spanish publication even claimed that Upamecano is not even on Real Madrid’s ‘preferred list’, but Bild journalist Christian Falk has now given a very different update.

The German reporter has claimed Upamecano is ahead of Konate in Madrid’s wishlist, but Bayern remain hopeful that the defender will sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Falk wrote on CF Bayern Insider: “It is TRUE: Bayern Munich have a big hope that Dayot Upamecano will sign a new contract. However, I heard that there is still yet to be a major breakthrough in contract talks. There’s still a big question mark hanging over the signing fee. Alphonso Davies got a lot of money here, nearly €20m [£17.4m]. Upamecano also wants a sizeable signing fee.

“If Marc Guehi were to come to Munich, yes, the club would also have to pay a signing fee, as he’s a free agent. So, this is a big ongoing discussion inside the halls of power at Säbener Straße. Upamecano is already a high salary earner for a defender in Germany. I don’t know how much defenders are on at English clubs, but with €60m (including add-ons), he’s already well-paid. So it’s hard to add a potentially significant signing fee on top.

“Bayern are still, regardless, in productive talks. Dayot Upamecano could imagine staying at the club, but in the end it’s a question of money.

“By the way, yes, it is also true that Upamecano has leapfrogged Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate on Real Madrid’s wishlist. They have a big eye on him. His management team, led by Moussa Sissoko, are putting pressure on Bayern in the talks.

“Upamecano would be a good deal for Real Madrid. They’re always looking at free agent defenders, as they don’t want to have to spend money on them. So Konate and Upamecano are leading the race in this case. Don’t forget that both David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger were both also free agents when they first arrived in Madrid.

“So, these are the kind of targets Real Madrid love. If they get one of them, they’ll be happy. But if they can both? They’ll be even happier, as both Alaba and Rüdiger are set to depart (perhaps to Saudi Arabia). So, they need defenders.”

What are English sources saying about Ibrahima Konate?

While Liverpool fans will be delighted to learn Madrid’s new stance on Konate and will hope that it is true, an update on the future of the France international centre-back will be concerning.

According to Football Insider, Konate ‘has rejected a new Liverpool contract and is moving closer to an exit from the club’.

The report, published at 12pm on October 26, added that ‘there is now a growing expectation’ at Liverpool that Konate will leave as a free agent next summer.

Rousing The Kop, though, has claimed that Liverpool have not given up on convincing Konate to stay at Anfield.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey reported on the Liverpool-centric news outlet at 9:30am on October 25 that the defending Premier League champions will hold ‘key talks’ with Konate over the November international break.

The report noted that ‘Liverpool and Konate’s representatives are ready to return to the table in November, with a mutual understanding that it may be a final roll of the dice’.

TEAMtalk understands that Konate has not made a final decision on his future.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on October 4: “My suspicion around this is that it is in the interest of Konate for this saga to drag out right now.

“It is helpful for Madrid to believe he could yet still stay at Liverpool… and it is good for him to know that he has options, if one gives up on him.

“I think Liverpool would keep Konate on – and there have been some whispers that new contact has been made on that front recently – but by no means would they show signs of desperation to make it happen.

“That’s the impression I get. If Konate really wants to leave then I think they will just accept that and move on.

“Liverpool have been linked with [Dayot] Upamecano but there is nothing progressive or active on that front at the moment from what I have been told. Obviously Marc Guehi remains at the top of the list.”

