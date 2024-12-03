Real Madrid remain on hand and are lurking with menace over a deal to pinch Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, with trusted journalist revealing all on the “live situation” around a new deal at Anfield and amid an understanding that the Reds have earmarked four possible replacements for their vice-captain.

The Liverpool vice-captain is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the modern era, having helped his hometown club win seven major honours since debuting in October 2016 and now boasting a record of 102-goal involvements (19 goals, 83 assists) from just 326 appearances. But with his deal due to expire at the season’s end, fears are growing that the Merseysiders could lose their star man to long-term suitors Real Madrid as a free agent in 2025.

Claims this week have suggested the Spanish giants were ready to abandon their quest to land Alexander-Arnold after all and would instead put their focus into prising Diogo Dalot from Manchester United, with Ruben Amorim’s stance on the Portuguese star’s sale and their asking price coming to light.

However, Ornstein is adamant that Real Madrid are not yet ready to turn their back on the deal and believes a decision one way or the other over Alexander-Arnold’s future could come to light before the end of this month.

‘The England international has shown firm loyalty to Liverpool and they are working hard to keep him, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks,’ Ornstein wrote in The Athletic. ‘That has fuelled interest from elsewhere and Real Madrid’s admiration is well documented. Big decisions need to be made by all sides and the clock is ticking; from January 1, Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from foreign leagues.’

Despite claims Liverpool were close to reaching an agreement to make Alexander-Arnold the best-paid player in their history, Ornstein insists that is not yet the case, but reveals talks are ongoing around a “live situation”.

‘Liverpool do not want to lose such a key figure but they will need to do what it takes to meet his wishes,’ he added. ‘At the same time, suitors will try to entice him to leave. So it’s a live, ongoing situation that must be decided in 2025 or sooner.

‘As things stand, we still lack a clear picture of the outcome.’

What has Alexander-Arnold said on future? Real Madrid given one shot at deal

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that officials from Real Madrid have been in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ over Alexander-Arnold as they try and persuade him to move to Spain.

And while the presence of his close friend Jude Bellingham there makes an added appeal, we have been informed that the player’s priority remains on negotiating a new deal with Liverpool and only if an agreement is not reached will talks open with Real Madrid.

Furthermore, we understand that a move to the Bernabeu in January is quite simply not on the table and their only shot at his signing is on a free transfer at the season’s end.

But with the matter soon expected to come to a head, all parties could soon learn the long-awaited outcome.

Alexander-Arnold has himself been relatively quiet on the speculation, though did confirm earlier this season that he has no plans to jump ship mid-season.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following a routine win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked about the conditions that could persuade him to sign a new deal, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Liverpool consider FOUR Alexander-Arnold replacements

While the Reds remain determined to secure Alexander-Arnold to a new deal, the club has made some contingency plans if they do lose their vice-captain as a free agent.

Our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed the four players sporting director Richard Hughes has under surveillance if they do need to bring a new right-back in.

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is the first name on the Reds’ shortlist. Both Hughes and Arne Slot are big admirers of the Dutchman and believe he would fit into Liverpool’s system well.

But he’s not the only option being considered with Galetti giving a fascinating insight into the Reds’ thinking.

