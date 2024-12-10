Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has admitted he would “definitely” like to play in Spain one day, months on from being linked with a Real Madrid move.

The Argentina international swapped Brighton and Hove Albion for Liverpool in the summer of 2023 for an initial fee of around £35m (€42.4m, $44.6m).

Since then he has gone on to become a valued member of the Reds team, helping them to a Carabao Cup triumph last season and this term they are soaring high with new manager Arne Slot.

His performances at the Merseyside outfit led to speculative links with Florentino Perez’s Madrid and although the 25-year-old insisted he is happy at Anfield, a move abroad is tempting.

The Argentine midfielder told Spanish publication AS: “Yes, why not? It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina.

“I would definitely like to play in Spain one day. Right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

Mac Allister to Madrid?

In July, Mac Allister’s father Carlos, who is also the player’s agent, addressed the Los Blancos rumours – without giving them much thought.

He told Egyptian outlet MSR: “Alexis is performing very well at Liverpool, and this is the important thing to say at the moment.

“There are no negotiations from Real Madrid with Alexis, and the player will continue with Liverpool next season. If future offers arrive to sign Alexis, we will discuss them with Liverpool’s management first.”

Then Mac Allister himself responded to the Santiago Bernabeu speculation. The ex-Argentinos Juniors man shut that down in succinct fashion, too.

He told ESPN Argentina later that month: “I’m not talking about assumptions, I’m very happy in Liverpool.”

Mac Allister’s Anfield contract runs until 2028 but he may move on before then.

Mac Allister’s 2024/25 season in numbers