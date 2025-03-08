Real Madrid hatch new plan to tempt Liverpool into Alexander-Arnold sale

Liverpool could receive a fee upon losing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer, with Real Madrid hatching a new plan to aid their global ambitions, according to a report.

Signing Alexander-Arnold has become an obsession for Real Madrid, with the Reds right-back their No 1 transfer target irrespective of position. The Liverpool ace is out of contract at season’s end, with his deal due to officially expire when the clock strikes midnight on June 30.

Liverpool have offered their right-back a new contract. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – also out of contract in the summer – have been offered extensions too.

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is Van Dijk and Salah are expected to re-sign at Anfield. Liverpool are less confident regarding Alexander-Arnold.

An exit via free agency is therefore on the cards, though per the latest from the Sun, Real Madrid don’t want to wait until July 1.

The expanded Club World Cup – kicking off on June 14 – provides Real Madrid with a chance to not only lift another piece of silverware, but also enhance their reputation on a global scale.

All three of Real Madrid’s group games take place prior to June 30 – the date in which Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool deal ends.

Per the Sun, Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold to feature in their Club World Cup campaign from the off.

And with FIFA approving an ‘exceptional registration window from 1 to 10 June 2025 prior to the start of the competition,’ teams competing in the CWC can sign players ahead of the summer windows opening in their respective countries.

As such, Real Madrid are reportedly ‘ready to pay a fee’ for Alexander-Arnold in the early part of June.

Precisely how much they’d be willing to put on the table wasn’t made clear, though it stands to reason the number would be small given Alexander-Arnold would be less than a month away from becoming a free agent.

At that point, Liverpool’s season will have ended, with their final Premier League fixture on the weekend of May 24/25.

If the Reds advance to the final of the Champions League, the clash in Munich will take place on May 31.

Whether Alexander-Arnold intends to re-sign with Liverpool or join Real Madrid should be crystal clear come June.

If he’s chosen Los Blancos, it would make sense for Liverpool to cash in given their academy graduate would be mere weeks away from leaving for nothing.

Liverpool are not a participant in the revamped Club World Cup, with Manchester City and Chelsea the two representatives from England.

