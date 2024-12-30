Real Madrid to haunt Liverpool AGAIN with signing of perfect Slot player lined up – and it’s not Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid could land another blow on Liverpool after entering the race to sign a player deemed perfect for Arne Slot, and reports have detailed two advantages Los Blancos hold.

Real Madrid have haunted Liverpool on and off the field in recent years. The Spanish giants twice sunk the Reds in Champions League finals and dumped Jurgen Klopp’s side out at the quarter-final stages in the 2020/21 season.

Away from the pitch, Real Madrid poached Liverpool’s No 1 midfield target in each of the 2022 and 2023 summer windows (Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham).

Trent Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s primary transfer target for the summer of 2025 and can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1 – assuming a new deal at Liverpool isn’t ironed out before then, of course.

And according to fresh updates from TBR Football and Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid could launch a torpedo into Liverpool’s plans yet again.

Both outlets state Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, in the 2025 summer window.

Zubimendi was previously identified by Liverpool’s recruitment team as the perfect player to pull the strings in an Arne Slot midfield.

Accordingly, the Reds were willing to pay Zubimendi’s €60m release clause last summer, though the player ultimately chose to remain loyal to his boyhood club.

Liverpool’s interest in Zubimendi has not subsided and with good reason given he’s been earmarked as Slot’s ideal signing.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has repeatedly been told Liverpool are more than willing to go back in for Zubimendi in January if the player softens his stance on leaving.

But according to TBR Football, Zubimendi remains just as uninterested in leaving Spain for England as he was in the summer.

Real Madrid’s two advantages over Liverpool

Zubimendi’s unwillingness to relocate to England gives Real Madrid a clear advantage and Carlo Ancelotti’s side are said to view Zubimendi as a worthy heir to Luke Modric.

The legendary midfielder, 39, is out of contract next summer and Zubimendi is being lined up as his successor.

What’s more, AS point to the excellent relationship between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad that could aid Madrid’s cause.

Real Madrid signed Asier Illarramendi (2013) and Alvaro Odriozola (2018) from Real Sociedad.

The relationship wasn’t one-way, with Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo thriving during loan spells at Real Sociedad. The latter of that pair went on to sign for Real Sociedad in a permanent transfer in 2022.

There is something of a silver lining for Liverpool, however. Domestic rivals Manchester City are known to have identified Zubimendi as a prime candidate to help their upcoming rebuild.

But with the player turning his nose up at a stint in the Premier League, Liverpool at least won’t have to see their ideal signing line up for a domestic rival.

Latest Liverpool and Real Madrid news – Trent Alexander-Arnold…

One of the biggest talking points in the world of transfers right now is the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Numerous outlets in Spain are going strong on claims Alexander-Arnold WILL sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giant.

Marca claimed the right-back had informed Liverpool of his intention to sign with Los Blancos. That was followed by AS who stated an agreement was practically sealed, with only the signatures – that can be inked from January 1 – left outstanding.

Reports outside of Spain have painted a different picture, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano insisting nothing is agreed.

Furthermore, Romano stressed Liverpool are still attempting to convince the player to sign fresh terms. If Alexander-Arnold had informed the club of his intention to leave for Real Madrid, it would make no sense for Liverpool to be continuing with those efforts.

Alexander-Arnold was on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of West Ham on Sunday. His celebration appeared to suggest he’s not listening to the noise being made in the media.

And in response to a question about the celebration, Reds boss Arne Slot suggested Trent’s actions spoke volumes.

“No, I don’t think it’s negative at all,” said Slot on Trent’s celebration. “He’s playing really well, scored a great goal and the way he celebrated his goal probably tells you enough.

“I don’t think I have to say much more about it. I’m really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and with Virgil, so for me, there’s no difference.

“For the outside world, maybe there’s a bit more things happening around Trent in the media than with the other two but yeah, I’m happy with all three of them at the moment.”

