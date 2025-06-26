Ibrahima Konate makes FINAL Liverpool decision as Real Madrid learn his ‘preference’

Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate has decided to leave and has a preference for Real Madrid, according to a report in France, as Arne Slot’s side identify a top replacement for the Frenchman.

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2021 when he joined from RB Leipzig. The Reds paid £36million for the French centre-back at the time, and he has since developed into one of the finest players in his position and has repaid every penny of the transfer fee.

The 26-year-old was a key player in the Liverpool defence last season, as Slot’s side won the Premier League title with relative ease, conceding just 41 goals in 38 league matches.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026, and the Reds have been working hard behind the scenes to convince him to sign a new deal.

However, a French report has claimed that the defender has made up his mind to leave Liverpool at the end of next season and would love to move to Madrid.

According to FootMercato, Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been offered the chance to sign Konate on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

The Liverpool defender ‘has a preference for Real Madrid’, according to the report.

The Spanish media have consistently stated that Madrid want to sign Konate on a free transfer next summer, and Los Blancos have a golden chance to complete a deal.

FootMercato’s headline reads: ‘Ibrahima Konaté is ready to leave Liverpool’, with the report adding that the defender ‘wants a change of scenery next summer’.

During his time at Liverpool so far, Konate has won the Premier League title once, the FA Cup on one occasion and the EFL Cup twice, while also reaching the final of the Champions League in 2021/22 – lost 1-0 to Madrid in France.

Liverpool target Marc Guehi as Ibrahima Konate replacement

While Konate looks to be on his way out of Liverpool, Marc Guehi could arrive at Anfield as a potential replacement.

Like Konate, Guehi is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although Palace value Guehi at £70million, the FA Cup winners will cash in on the England international centre-back for £45millon.

The Daily Mail, though, reports that Liverpool’s plan is to make a bid of £30million for the 24-year-old and see if Palace accept it.

The Premier League champions’ initial plan was to replace Jarell Quansah in the squad, with the defender on his way to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, with Konate now deciding that he will leave Liverpool next summer, the Reds could end up selling the Frenchman now to get a decent transfer fee.

If that happens, then Guehi could walk straight into the Liverpool starting line-up and pair up with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Slot’s defence.

