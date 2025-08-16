Ibrahima Konate tells Liverpool his salary demands as Real Madrid learn NEW price

Ibrahima Konate has made it clear to Liverpool how much he wants in salary to sign a new contract, according to a report, which has revealed the transfer fee that Real Madrid need to pay to bring the central defender to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place right now. Madrid are keen on the France international central defender, with Los Blancos ideally looking to secure his services on a free transfer in 2026, like they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Alexander-Arnold ran down his contract at Liverpool and did not accept offers of new deals.

The England international right-back already had a deal in place with Madrid to sign for the Spanish and European giants on a free transfer, with Los Blancos eventually paying Liverpool €10million (£8.6m, $11.7m) to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract early so that he could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool are worried that, like Alexander-Arnold, Konate will run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer.

There have been reports that Liverpool are actively in talks with Konate over a new deal, with one source now revealing the details.

According to DaveOCKOP.com, Konate is on £70,000 per week and has told Liverpool that he wants £200,000 per week if he were to put pen to paper on a new deal.

DIVE DEEPER 👉 The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

The Premier League champions want the 26-year-old to accept a salary structure that will heavily rely on ‘performance-related incentives and bonuses’.

Konate wants ‘a greater guaranteed base salary’, according to the Liverpool-centric news outlet.

Liverpool give ultimatum to Ibrahima Konate

DaveOCKOP.com has revealed Liverpool’s plans regarding Konate if the defender refuses to sign a new contract.

The Premier League champions do not want the saga to affect their season, having seen a similar situation with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold in the 2024/25 campaign.

Salah and Van Dijk eventually signed new deals, and Liverpool are hopeful that Konate will do the same.

However, if the Frenchman refuses to accept Liverpool’s terms for a new contract, then the Reds will sell him before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

The report has claimed that Liverpool will demand £35m (€40.5m, $47.4m) for Konate.

Liverpool have already signed a new defender this summer, having sold Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window.

Giovanni Leoni has joined Liverpool from Parma and is expected to have a bright future at Anfield.

Liverpool are also in talks with Crystal Palace about Marc Guehi, who, TEAMtalk understands, has already agreed on personal terms with the Reds.

The Reds’ stance on Konate will come as music to Madrid’s ears, especially with AS reporting on July 15 that Liverpool wanted a higher fee of €50m (£43.2m, $58.5m) for the defender.

Although Madrid are not willing to pay more than €25m (£21.6m, $29.3m) for the 26-year-old, with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and even Chelsea interested in Konate, Los Blancos might be tempted to cough up a bit more money and get a deal done this summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Tottenham threat, Alexander Isak boost

Liverpool are facing competition from Tottenham Hotspur for a £45million star, as the Premier League champions are at risk of a late hijack from the Europa League winners.

Newcastle United’s ‘belief’ that a PSG striker will join will come as a boost to Liverpool’s chances of doing a deal for Alexander Isak.

A Liverpool attacker wants to stay at Anfield and succeed under manager Arne Slot, but the Premier League champions are willing to cash in on him this summer.

POLL: What decision should Ibrahima Konate make about his future?