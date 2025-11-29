Kylian Mbappe reacts to Ibrahima Konate U-turn as Real Madrid bombshell decision on Liverpool star EXPLAINED in Spanish media

A Spanish report has revealed why Real Madrid have decided to abandon their interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and has disclosed Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to the news, while journalist Guillem Balague has analysed the reasons why Los Blancos are now keen on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

With Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Madrid have been aiming to snap him up on a free transfer next summer. With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba in their 30s, having injury problems and out of contract at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, the Spanish and European giants are keen on bringing in at least one new centre-back in 2026.

Marca has long reported that Konate is Real Madrid’s number one centre-back target in 2026, but The Athletic dropped the bombshell on Friday that Los Blancos have decided to abandon their pursuit of the 26-year-old.

Madrid have ‘informed’ Liverpool ‘directly and unequivocally’ that they ‘now have no interest in recruiting’ Konate, claimed the report.

The Athletic did not mention the reason why, but it has been highlighted in the Spanish media that Konate’s poor form for Liverpool this season has led Real Madrid to make the U-turn.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has noted: ‘They (Real Madrid) consider him (Konate) one of the best centre-backs currently available, but in recent months his performance has been below his usual standard.

‘Since his signing wasn’t entirely finalised, this has affected the club’s plans, ultimately leading them to rule out the possibility of acquiring him.’

The report has noted that Konate’s France international team-mate and Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has been ‘surprised’ by the decision.

Mbappe and Konate ‘had discussed the possibility of playing together at the best club in the world’ during international duty with France.

Konate himself publicly joked in September that Mbappe calls him “every two hours” to convince him to move to Madrid.

Why Real Madrid want Marc Guehi – Guillem Balague

Konate’s poor form did not go unnoticed in the Spanish media before Madrid made the decision.

Tomas Roncero of AS is one of the most notable and influential journalists in Spain.

On November 24, Roncero questioned Madrid’s pursuit of Konate, urging Los Blancos to put more faith in Raul Asencio.

Roncero wrote on X at 4:48pm on November 24, as translated from Spanish: “Fewer ‘Konates’ and more ‘Asencios’.

“Let’s take care of our own, who are at least committed to the death.

“I advise checking out the little season the French guy’s been having at Liverpool.”

While Madrid may have ended their pursuit of Konate, the Spanish powerhouse remain keen on Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has explained why Madrid want Guehi, who came close to signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Balague told BBC Sport: “Real Madrid do hold an interest in Marc Guehi and he fits a clear squad need at centre-back.

“Dean Huijsen has emerged as a starter, but Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger have both had injury issues.

“Rudiger is now in his thirties, Raul Asencio has not fully convinced and David Alaba has lost pace after a long spell on the sidelines.

“Guehi, a proven Premier League defender with personality, speed and plenty of good decisions, is seen as the kind of stabilising presence who can challenge immediately for minutes.

“His case sits alongside Madrid’s broader market strategy: three kinds of deals.

“First, the young talent who can grow into a superstar.

“Second, the ‘free’ but established player, where heavy signing-on fees replace transfer costs (the case of Guehi next summer).

“And third, the big-fee signing reserved for specific players viewed as instant starters.”

