Real Madrid reportedly believe they are making progress in their attempts to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, while Jamie Carragher has revealed his ‘instinct’ over the star’s future.

Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk all currently have contracts which expire on June 30. Liverpool are in a race against time to agree new deals with the trio, which will prevent them from entering talks with foreign clubs from January 1.

The situation of Alexander-Arnold is particularly concerning as he is a homegrown talent who is 26 and still has his best years ahead of him. As such, Liverpool would be losing out on a potential £80-100million transfer fee if the right-back walked away from Anfield for nothing.

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Alexander-Arnold, but it is their La Liga rivals Real Madrid who are leading the race as things stand. CaughtOffside have now provided an update on the transfer saga.

They claim that Madrid are ‘increasingly confident’ of landing Alexander-Arnold after having sent him a contract offer.

The prospective offer runs for four years and includes the option of a fifth, the same as Liverpool’s proposal. Crucially, though, Madrid feel Alexander-Arnold is tempted by the opportunity to play at the Bernabeu and star alongside his close friend Jude Bellingham.

The report adds that Madrid have also initiated contact with Manchester United-linked Theo Hernandez, who represents AC Milan.

Los Blancos want Hernandez to return to the club as their new left-back, with top target Alphonso Davies looking like he will extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

Former Liverpool star Carragher has discussed Alexander-Arnold’s huge transfer decision in his latest column for The Telegraph.

Carragher’s ‘instinct’ tells him the England ace will head to Madrid, though this will affect his long-term relationship with local Liverpool fans.

Interestingly, the pundit suggested Alexander-Arnold should pen a new contract with Liverpool that includes an achievable exit clause for Madrid to match. This will at least stop him leaving Liverpool for no transfer fee.

‘Liverpool have beaten Real this season and, as things stand, have every chance of winning the Champions League for the second time in Trent’s career,’ Carragher wrote.

‘He may yet win more Premier League titles, and captain the team itself. Were he to do so I would have no hesitation in putting him in the all-time top 10 of Liverpool players – and what could be more important for a local lad who has always supported the team?

‘On the other hand, he could go to Real on the kind of huge wages that free-agency players can command and win Champions League and La Liga titles there. That too will sound pretty good for a footballer – but it is then what comes next. It is a long life after you finish playing. How people treat you in the city from which you come makes a big difference. And fans do not care that you made millions more. For them, that salary is irrelevant.

‘On top of that, as a local lad, you are always treated differently. We saw it with Steven Gerrard. Even contemplating leaving for Chelsea on two occasions in his career temporarily damaged his relationship with Liverpool fans. Was it fair? It was simply the reality with a passionate, tribal fanbase.’

Carragher continued: ‘The biggest issue for Trent is the free transfer. As with Macca [Steve McManaman], the supporters will feel that the club are losing an £80m player for nothing, and they will not like it. My advice to Trent would be to sign a new deal, with a reasonable buyout clause, that will give the club some value if Real or anyone else decide to meet it.’

Carragher added: ‘My instinct is that Trent fancies a change. He does not live on Merseyside, as is the case with many of the team, and he seems to have the taste for something different. That is his prerogative, but it also comes with its price.

‘If he leaves for free in the summer, it will be hard for many Liverpool fans to accept the loss of a major asset for nothing. The club is their world and many of us see no reason why Liverpool could not go on to compete for the very biggest trophies under [Arne] Slot. Of course, life at Real is pretty good too and Trent may well accept the consequences at Liverpool for a move to Madrid.

‘But at heart he is a Liverpool lad, and he will be a long-time retired. For those who stay the course at Liverpool – that love and affection from the fans is for life.’

DON’T MISS: Leeds plot audacious move for Liverpool star amid competition from Champions League sides

Liverpool fans have major Alexander-Arnold concern

On Wednesday, it was claimed that Liverpool have offered Alexander-Arnold a contract worth around £310k per week. That would make him the club’s second highest-earner of all time, behind Mo Salah (£350k a week).

But some outlets have suggested Alexander-Arnold wants to be paid the same as Salah to reflect his status as one of the most important players in the team. As such, Liverpool may have to increase their offer in order to strike an agreement.

Darren Bent thinks one of Liverpool’s key trio will ‘definitely’ leave in summer 2025, and that is most likely to be Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have been linked with signing Malo Gusto as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold. However, it is hard to see Chelsea selling Gusto, especially to a direct Premier League rival such as Liverpool.

Liverpool transfers: Forward eyes Anfield move; Salah update

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given a boost in their chase to sign former Everton star Ademola Lookman.

As per Anfield Watch, Lookman informed both the Reds and Manchester City that he was keen to join them in the summer.

The attacker has hit new heights since leaving Everton and was recently rewarded for his great displays with Atalanta by being named the African Player of the Year.

Lookman would add more threat to Liverpool’s forward line if Salah were to move on.

In a recent interview, Salah admitted he ‘doesn’t know what will happen’ about his contract and that he will ‘look at my options’.

But sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that with Egyptian’s preference is to stay at Liverpool, with contract terms close to being ironed out.

Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool quiz