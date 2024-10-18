Real Madrid are no longer alone in posing a threat to Liverpool over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while sources have put forward very different views on whether he’ll sign a new contract at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at season’s end and Liverpool are facing a fight to retain their homegrown superstar. Real Madrid’s interest in the right-back is well established, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side open to signing the defender either in a cut-price deal in January or as a free agent in the summer. Alexander-Arnold would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1 if a new deal with Liverpool isn’t ironed out by then.

But according to a fresh update form talkSPORT, Real Madrid aren’t the only exit option in play. They state Real Madrid’s great rival Barcelona as well as Germany’s biggest club Bayern Munich are ‘also keen on the right-back.’

Liverpool must thus fend off threats from multiple angles and sources have served up contrasting views on what’s in store for the player.

Firstly, Marca recently reported Liverpool already know Alexander-Arnold won’t pen a new agreement, thus making an exit in 2025 inevitable.

That was followed by Cadena SER claiming Real Madrid have told Alexander-Arnold’s camp that they wish to be informed the moment a contract offer from Liverpool arrives. The purpose there would be for Real Madrid to quickly put a superior counter-offer on the table.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Alexander-Arnold is giving “priority” to talks with the Reds. Furthermore, Romano stressed that as of October 16, Real Madrid were “just waiting” and were not in active negotiations with the player or his camp.

Alexander-Arnold stance on re-signing with Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold is not the only big-name superstar Liverpool are in danger of losing. Captain Virgil van Dijk and winger Mohamed Salah are also off contract next summer.

But it’s perhaps the thought of losing Alexander-Arnold that would sting Liverpool fans the most given he’s homegrown and in the prime of his career aged 26. Van Dijk and Salah are both now well into their thirties, though are still world class performers nonetheless.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool remain calm and confident of forging fresh agreements with Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

An announcement regarding a new deal for Ibrahima Konate is expected to come first, though the club’s full focus will then shift to Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

Regarding Alexander-Arnold specifically, sources tell us that while he is flattered by Real Madrid’s interest, his heart is with Liverpool and a contract development is likely to take place before 2025 rolls around.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

In other news, Liverpool links with Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush continue to grow. The 25-year-old has racked up an incredible 15 goal contributions in just nine matches for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could raid Chelsea’s youth academy for a second time in quick succession by signing young right-back Josh Acheampong.

The Reds plucked 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha from Stamford Bridge last summer, much to Chelsea’s chagrin. Real Madrid are also in the mix for Acheampong and weighing up a January approach.

Finally, Giorgi Mamardashvili – currently loaned back to Valencia – has fired a warning shot at Alisson Becker.

“I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position,” declared the Georgian. “Even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team.”

