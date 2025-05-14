Real Madrid have rubbed salt into Liverpool’s wounds ahead of their imminent capture of Trent Alexander-Arnold by now making a cheeky request to bring forward his arrival but without paying a penny, while Paul Merson has become the latest pundit to condemn supporters for their cruel booing of him.

The 26-year-old right-back confirmed in an emotional statement last week that he has taken the ‘extremely difficult’ decision to quit Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer, bringing an end to his 20-year association with his boyhood club. And while the Reds’ vice-captain stopped short of revealing his next destination, the entire football world knows exactly where he will end up next.

Indeed, Real Madrid have conducted a thorough and rigorous pursuit of the 33-times capped England right-back that sources told us actually charts back up to three years ago. As their pursuit ramped up around autumn time, sources informed us officials from the Spanish giants had been in what was described to us as ‘constant contact’ with his entourage over the prospective move.

And while Alexander-Arnold‘s announcement has only been official for just over a week, a move to the Bernabeu is believed to have been agreed upon several months prior.

His deal at Anfield is not officially due to expire until June 30, meaning he can become a Real Madrid player the very next day.

Los Blancos, however, are keen to secure his services earlier – and in time to participate in the extremely lucrative Club World Cup, which gets underway on June 14.

To that end, reports in Spain have suggested Liverpool will adhere to that request if Real make a payment worth in the region of €1m (£850,000, $113m) – a fair and reasonable demand given the winners of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup can take home prize money of an estimated €110m (£92.8m, $123.5m).

However, according to The Telegraph, Real Madrid have asked Liverpool to release Alexander-Arnold early, though Anfield chiefs have been left stunned after the request came with any financial recompense.

Journalist Jason Burt writes: ‘Real Madrid have asked Liverpool to release Trent Alexander-Arnold for free so he can play in the group stages of the Club World Cup.

‘The Spanish giants have not made a financial offer to Liverpool and simply hope they will relent and allow the right-back to join them for nothing before his contract expires on June 30.

Real contacted Liverpool last week after Alexander-Arnold announced he would be leaving. It was assumed that it was part of a negotiation to see what kind of nominal fee Liverpool would accept. Instead, Real have only requested that Alexander-Arnold can join them early.’

GO DEEPER

➡️ Liverpool icon demands Real Madrid payment as ‘£100m’ claim is made in Alexander-Arnold saga

➡️ ‘Gutted’ Van Dijk sends Alexander-Arnold message over Liverpool boos as transfer demand is made

Trent Alexander-Arnold: When Liverpool star can realistically join Real Madrid

Having signed a five-year deal with Real Madrid, understood to be worth an estimated £240,000 a week, it’s claimed Real had hoped Liverpool would simply bow down to their demands and agree to his release, given it would save them four weekly wage payments to Alexander-Arnold totalling £720,000 (£180,000 a week).

As it stands, though, Liverpool have yet to agree to the request. Liverpool and a number of their stars are currently in Dubai to celebrate both their Premier League title triumph and hold what is described as a farewell party for Alexander-Arnold.

And if Liverpool do not bow to those demands, the move will not be able to be forced, with the Reds able to retain the player’s registration until the day his contract expires.

As a result, Alexander-Arnold is now due to miss Real’s group games against Al-Hilal (June 18), Pachuca (June 22) and RB Salzburg (June 27).

The last of the last-16 fixtures is scheduled for July 1 – which, in theory, is the first date that Alexander-Arnold could play for Real. However, that would also need Liverpool to agree that he can fly to the United States in time to be involved; again releasing his registration early.

In the event Liverpool play hard ball, he will have to wait until the quarter-finals, if Real get there, which are on July 4 and 5. The final is due to be staged on July 13.

In light of the tournament, FIFA has organised a special transfer window running from June 1 to June 10.

Despite Liverpool making Real wait for their answer, Los Blancos are extremely keen for Alexander-Arnold to take part in the event, which is seen as a huge marketing opportunity as well as giving them a shot at enormous prize money.

Meanwhile, Merson has become the latest pundit to criticise Liverpool supporters for booing Alexander-Arnold in Sunday’s 2-2 home draw against Arsenal.

“I felt disappointed for the kid,” Merson told Sky Sports. “This kid is a top drawer player, and he has been at that club since he was a kid. He’s given everything and he’s won everything at the club, and he’s been a massive part of that.

“And this is Real Madrid. Liverpool are a big club, but no one ever turns down Real Madrid. I don’t think anyone has ever turned Real Madrid down.

“I just think people afterwards would have thought, ‘Why did I do that?’. I think someone has listened to someone else, and people have joined in.

“But when you look back at it, you should be clapping the kid. The kid is a top drawer player, he’s been there however many years, and he has won every trophy you can win in the game.

“I’m disappointed. If he was going to a Man United or an Everton or an Arsenal, or a Chelsea, then I understand. But when he’s going to Real Madrid, he has given that club everything that he has got.”

Liverpool transfer latest: ‘Hefty price’ for Wolves target; dream Slot signing fancies move

Meanwhile, Wolves have ramped up their quest to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool this summer, with their sporting director Matt Hobbs understood to have earmarked the playmaker as the ideal heir to Manchester United-bound Matheus Cunha – with the Reds’ hefty price tag now coming to light.

Elsewhere, the Reds have been informed that Slot’s dream summer signing Alexander Isak WOULD be interested in a potential move to Anfield – and while a trusted journalist has dampened the chances of a move this summer, he has named a possible date when a raid for the Newcastle striker could go through.

And finally, a 51-cap international star is pushing to leave Anfield this summer, with one journalist claiming he would be “amazed” if the player were still at the club next season and with a number of clubs already having expressed an interest in his services.

How Alexander-Arnold’s salary has soared over the years