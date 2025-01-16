A prominent TV presenter in Spain has strongly claimed Real Madrid have already secured the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold this year – and has refused to rule out the possibility of a deal going through before the January transfer window closes and with Liverpool’s price apparently having come to light.

The right-back has just months remaining on his Anfield contract, which officially expires on June 30 of this year. Having joined Liverpool as a six-year-old way back in 2005, Alexander-Arnold has a long-running association with his hometown club. Understandably, he has taken time to consider his next move, with Real Madrid lurking strongly.

The Spanish giants are already eligible to sign the 26-year-old as a free agent – passing that threshold on January 1 – and having made it clear that the 33-times capped England star will be their major target going into 2025.

Now El Chiriguito presenter Josep Pedrerol has confirmed that Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid have “closed an agreement” for the star to join on a free transfer this summer.

Pedrerol said, as shown on the social media platform, X: “Alexander-Arnold has closed an agreement to join Real Madrid in June. There are still some minor details, but if nothing happens, he will play for Real Madrid next season and will arrive on a free transfer.”

The TV presenter, who is close friends with Real president Florentino Perez, also insists there remains a chance a deal could be done in January, though claims Liverpool have stuck a lofty price on their vice-captain’s head.

“There is the possibility that Liverpool will lower their demands [in January] but this seems very difficult because Liverpool are fighting for everything. To let a starting full-back go now would be very complicated.

“Real Madrid are not going to spend €70-80m (£58.9m – £67.4m, $72m – $82.3m), which is the figure that Liverpool are considering, for him to arrive now.”

TV host says Real Madrid will sign defender in January

Sources have confirmed to us that there is now a real fear at Anfield that Alexander-Arnold will depart this summer and the club has wisely started doing their due diligence on several potential replacements.

To that end, reports earlier this week claimed the Reds had already decided on a move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich – and could even look to sign the experienced Germany star this month.

However, we’ve also been told that Alexander-Arnold has yet to communicate any decision to Liverpool, meaning either Pedrerol has inside information or he’s completely inaccurate.

Either way, the Reds continue to try and nail down the player to a new deal and will not give up on trying to do so until hearing otherwise.

AS also suggested on Wednesday that Liverpool would flatly refuse any offer that came their way for Alexander-Arnold this month and would steadfastly refuse to sell the player, rather than running the risk of losing him as a free agent at the season’s end.

As a result – and in the wake of Real Madrid’s ongoing injury crisis in defence – they confirmed the club would look to sign another option to bolster their defence – even if only temporarily.

That’s a scenario Pedrerol can also see playing out as he confirmed Perez’s plans to bring in an extra body to help out Carlo Ancelotti.

Pedrerol continued: “Real Madrid are going to try to sign someone to join them in January but will not go over €30-40m. That is the maximum figure.

“So we’re at the point where Alexander-Arnold will arrive at Real Madrid in the summer, but he could arrive this month provided that Liverpool lower their demands to €35m, maybe €40m.

“It’s done for June, it’s a possibility for January.”

Latest Liverpool news: Reds beat Man Utd to £50m star; Klopp on Salah

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ‘set to beat’ Manchester United to the signing of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, with a report detailing when the move will happen, the role Richard Hughes has played, and who the Red Devils will now target instead.

The Hungarian, viewed by the Reds as a successor to Andy Robertson, is rated in the £50m bracket by the Cherries, who are flying high under Andoni Iraola this season.

Elsewhere, claims that Arsenal have secured the signing of Martin Zubimendi may actually be premature with new counter-claims emerging over the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Earlier this week the Daily Mail claimed Zubimendi has ‘virtually completed’ a move to the Gunners ahead of the summer window.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims the report has jumped the gun, that no deal is tied up and that Liverpool along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are minded to hijack the move.

And finally, iconic former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has sent FSG a strong message over the future of Mo Salah amid claims the Egyptian has now secured himself a world-record-breaking deal to move to Saudi Arabia that puts even Cristiano Ronaldo in the shade.

