Real Madrid have four alternative right-back targets to Trent Alexander-Arnold in case they fail to sign the Liverpool star, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season and Real Madrid have made him their top transfer target for 2025.

As things stand, the England full-back will be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer next summer – something Liverpool are desperate to avoid.

However, as we reported on Tuesday, the Reds are still confident Alexander-Arnold will sign an extension before January, with the club willing to offer him a significant pay rise.

Madrid’s recruitment chiefs are set to meet with Carlo Ancelotti in the coming days to discuss the next steps in regards to Alexander-Arnold. Nothing has been decided yet, but they have drawn up a shortlist of right-back targets in anticipation of missing out on the 26-year-old.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is being eyed by the LaLiga giants. Ironically, he’s one of the players Liverpool could sign if they lose Alexander-Arnold.

Frimpong, 23, is one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe. He’s under contract with Leverkusen until 2028 and is happy with the Bundesliga club. However, it’s thought he would find it difficult to turn down the likes of Real Madrid or Liverpool if they come calling.

Real Madrid target Man Utd man, Tottenham star

In addition to Frimpong, TEAMtalk can reveal that Real Madrid consider Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as a ‘valid alternative’ to Alexander-Arnold.

He has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu recently and while Real Madrid do appreciate Dalot, we can confirm that there has been no contact made with his agents, yet.

Dalot’s contract with the Red Devils is valid until 2028 and Ruben Amorim is keen to keep the full-back despite Madrid sniffing after him.

Also on the shortlist is Tottenham star Pedro Porro. However, they are aware that Spurs are in a strong negotiating position given he’s under contract until 2028 and will demand a hefty fee for his signature. In all likelihood, he’ll be too expensive to sign next year.

Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrej Ratiu is also an option for Real Madrid. He would be significantly cheaper than Frimpong, Dalot and Porro and is those behind the scenes at Madrid believe he’s of ‘high quality.’

Whoever is brought in by Ancelotti’s side will have to fill the boots of Dani Carvajal, who has been Madrid’s first choice right-back since 2013, up until he picked up a serious knee injury this season.

Real Madrid round-up: Gravenberch wanted / Romero linked again

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Real Madrid are considering a surprise move for Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, as well as Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutch centre-mid has been one of the standout performers under Arne Slot this season and is a key reason why the Reds sit top of the Premier League table.

The report claims they have been impressed with Gravenberch’s performances for Liverpool this term and while a move for him will be difficult, they are monitoring his situation.

In other news, Real Madrid continue to keep close tabs on Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero as they eye replacements for aging duo Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Eder Militao is also sidelined with a serious injury, so Ancelotti wants more reinforcements at the back.

Romero is a key player for Tottenham and they will demand a huge fee for his sale. There have been rumours, however, that Romero is very interested in making the switch to the Bernabeu.

