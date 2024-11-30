Real Madrid could reportedly be well on their way to nabbing their man

Real Madrid have ‘informed’ Liverpool of their wishes to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer, while David Ornstein and James Pearce has revealed the very latest on his contract situation in an update that is bound to make the Merseysiders more than a little twitchy.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs, having played a part in an impressive 102 goals since his debut in a Liverpool shirt back in October 2016. That tally, which includes 19 goals and 83 assists has seen the player help his hometown club to seven major honours and means he currently boasts a goal contribution every 3.18 games for Liverpool – serious numbers for a so-called defender.

But with his deal at Anfield due to expire on June 30, 2025, Alexander-Arnold is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1 – now a worrying 32 days away.

That chase has been led by Real Madrid and their interest in acquiring the 33-times capped England star’s services has been well documented for months.

But now according to talkSPORT, the Spanish giants have now given Liverpool the courtesy of confirming the speculation is indeed true and have ‘informed the Premier League table-toppers of their wish to sign the star in 2025.

Of course, that does not mean a deal is guaranteed and strong reports lately have suggested Alexander-Arnold has been offered a record-breaking Liverpool deal.

However, The Athletic reporters Ornstein and Pearce have revealed that is not the case and they insist an agreement is yet to be reached.

‘Liverpool are trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract, but so far there is no agreement in place,’ reads the report.

‘There is strong interest from Spain – Real Madrid’s interest is well documented – and other countries. From January, he can agree a pre-contract with clubs abroad. Liverpool would like to keep hold of him, but this is an ongoing live situation that will need to be decided in 2025 or sooner. There’s no clear picture of the outcome right now.’

What have Ancelotti and Bellingham said on Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid?

TEAMtalk reported back in October that Real Madrid have been in what has been described to our sources as ‘constant contact’ over a deal to bring Alexander-Arnold to LaLiga.

And it’s understood that confirmation is Real Madrid’s intentions to try and sign the player is believed to have been made after Wednesday’s Champions League tie between the sides, which saw the Reds run out deserved 2-0 winners at Anfield.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side went into the game without a recognised right-back in their squad, having earlier this season lost Dani Carvajal to a season-ending and horrific ACL injury.

But in the hours leading up to the game, the Real manager had refused to discuss the prospect of a deal, the Italian revealing his huge respect to Liverpool instead.

“I’m sorry but I cannot think about Alexander-Arnold,” Ancelotti told a pre-match press conference. “He is not my player.”

He added: “I have a good memory of Everton and I consider Liverpool with usual respect, fantastic club and supporters. But I’m still an Evertonian!

“The game will be very intense. We are two historic clubs. We each have our own characteristics and we’ll see who can impose them. Liverpool are always very competitive. It was with [Jurgen] Klopp, it is with the new coach.”

One major factor that could help lure Alexander-Arnold to Madrid is the presence there of his England teammate and closest friend in football, Jude Bellingham.

But he too refused to go into details about the possibility of the former joining him in the Spanish capital next season.

“I’ll be playing alongside him next season for England anyway. That will be a guarantee,” Bellingham responded, while sat alongside Ancelotti in that pre-game presser.

“But he’s a Liverpool player and it would be disrespectful to come to his home today with a big game [on Wednesday] and talk about something that could be misconstrued so it’s important to take that pressure off him. I want him to do really well normally. Just not [on Wednesday].”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Reds target Atalanta left-back; nonsense Gravenberch claims

Despite the ongoing speculation over Alexander-Arnold’s future, sources have told us that Liverpool remain ‘relaxed’ over the 26-year-old’s future.

Indeed, going into the January window, we understand they are making plans to strengthen their left full-back position instead and they are pushing hard for a deal to bring in Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez to Anfield as a long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

Sources have confirmed to us the likely fee Liverpool will need to pay to land the Hungarian.

Reports from Italy, though, now claim Liverpool have another option in mind and their scouts have seemingly taken a close interest in Atalanta full-back Matteo Ruggeri of late.

The 22-year-old is enjoying an impressive season for Atalanta, who are currently second in Serie A and well on course for progress through to the next round of the Champions League.

As a result, a January deal looks out the question but does remain a possibility in the summer, though both Manchester United and Manchester City are reported to be keen on Ruggeri too.

Elsewhere, a fanciful Spanish report has suggested Liverpool are willing to offload Ryan Gravenberch and offer up a cash supplement to Real Madrid in order to land midfield man Aurelien Tchouameni.

The France midfielder is high on Liverpool’s transfer radar as Arne Slot looks to beef up his midfield options and has been strongly linked in recent weeks.

However, claims that one of this season’s most consistent stars in Gravenberch could be sacrificed in order to secure the deal must surely be treated with a pinch of salt.

