Liverpool have received a boost in their quest to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Anfield, with a report claiming that Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is ready to sell him, as TEAMtalk reveals the midfielder’s stance on an exit from Estadio Bernabeu.

On May 15, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Camavinga from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Manchester United, too, have taken a shine to the France international midfielder, who has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each during his time at Madrid so far in his career.

We reported at the time that Man Utd and Liverpool, who have appointed Andoni Iraola as their new manager, have been spoken to by Camavinga’s camp.

It then emerged on June 21 that Liverpool have made direct contact with Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, who is also able to play as a left-back.

Sport, a Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, reported that along with Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd have also contacted Madrid for Camavinga, whose value is said to have fallen by €50million (£43.1m, $57.2m).

The report stated: ‘Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, and Liverpool have also contacted Real Madrid to enquire about the player’s situation.

‘He is under contract until 2029 and is one of the club’s protected signings, with a €1 billion release clause, having been signed for €31 million plus €9 million in add-ons .

‘However, his market value has fallen by €50 million since 2024, from €100 million to the current €50 million.’

The Athletic has now reported that new Madrid manager Mourinho is ready to sell Camavinga this summer.

Madrid have made Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez their top midfield target, and the Spanish and European giants are ‘open’ to selling Camavinga, who has had injury problems for the past two season and was left out of the France squad for the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The report has claimed: ‘Madrid and Mourinho are open to hearing offers for 23-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but those close to the player say it is impossible for him to leave.’

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Eduardo Camavinga ready to leave Real Madrid – sources

TEAMtalk also understands that Madrid are willing to sell Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has said that Madrid told Camavinga before Mourinho was appointed the manager that he could leave.

Sources have told Bailey that that remains the case, as Madrid plan to offload the Frenchman this summer.

We understand that Camavinga himself is ready to sever ties with Madrid.

Bailey reported on May 15 that ‘Camavinga’s camp are now actively exploring the market and speaking to clubs as they assess the best possible move ahead of the new season’.

Our transfer insider further noted at the time: ‘Camavinga had been viewed as a major part of France’s future after featuring prominently during the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, where Les Bleus reached the final before losing to Argentina on penalties.

‘The Real Madrid midfielder even appeared in that final, but he is now one of the most high-profile omissions from Deschamps’ latest squad, with players such as Manu Kone and Warren Zaire-Emery moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

‘TEAMtalk understands the disappointment has only strengthened Camavinga’s growing belief that he needs a fresh challenge away from Madrid.

‘The Frenchman has seen his starts reduced significantly this season and concerns over his role at the Bernabeu had already led to internal discussions about his future before France’s squad announcement.’

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