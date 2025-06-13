Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed the conversation he had with Liverpool owners following his move to Real Madrid, with the former Anfield star also sharing his honest opinion on Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso.

Alexander-Arnold was unveiled as a Madrid player on Thursday following his move from Liverpool. Los Blancos already had a deal in place to sign the England international right-back on a free transfer this summer, but they decided to pay Liverpool £8.5million to get him out of his contract early so that he could feature for Alonso’s side at the Club World Cup.

The defender came through the Liverpool academy to establish himself in the first team and was hugely successful.

Alexander-Arnold won the Premier League title first under Klopp and then under Arne Slot, and was also part of the Liverpool squad that won the Champions League in 2019.

Although Liverpool tried their utmost to convince the 26-year-old to sign a new contract and extend his stay at Anfield, Alexander-Arnold’s mind was long made up to join Madrid.

However, according to the new Madrid defender, Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, have no hard feelings about his decision, with the right-back revealing the ‘amazing conversation’ he has had with John W. Henry-led FSG.

Sky Sports quotes Alexander-Arnold as saying at his unveiling on Thursday: “Being at Liverpool for so long, experiencing everything I did was incredible.

“Knowing it was coming to an end was always going to be emotional for me. But I felt I went out in a way I’m happy about. The send off I got, the way the treated me, the way the fans were was outstanding. I couldn’t say a bad word.

“Speaking to the players, the manager, the owners they were all incredible, showed a lot of support.

“I had an amazing conversation in the last couple of days with the owners, they were very warm and welcoming, thanked me for everything I gave in service to the club, whished me well on my future journey and said I’d always be welcome back at the club at any point.

“To have those words from the club is amazing. Sent off in the perfect way.

“Now to face a new challenge. I’m very very excited. Over the moon to be here. I’m very lucky and very proud to be here.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold shares his opinion on Xabi Alonso

Alonso played for both Liverpool and Madrid and is considered one of the best young managers in Europe.

Liverpool wanted to appoint the former Spain international midfielder as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, but he decided to stay put at Bayer.

Alonso, 43, is now the new manager of Madrid, and Alexander-Arnold is looking forward to playing under him.

The defender said: “I grew up a Liverpool fan. Seeing Istanbul with the manager now (Xabi Alonso) doing amazing things there, part of an incredible final.

“I’ve spoken to him, we’ve spoken a little bit. It’s good to have that communication. I told him he was a big idol of mine growing up. To be able to work with him now is a dream come true for me.

“Someone who probably impacted my game a lot growing up. I explained this to him as well, watching him pass a ball influenced me to go and train harder and have a great hunger to do that and set standards.

“We haven’t formally met yet and had a proper chat. I’m sure over the next days and weeks we can talk about what he expects from me.

“It’s not just me who is new here, he has to get his ideas across to the whole team, so it might take some time. But he’s shown how amazing he is as a manager and as a player. His knowledge of football is there in abundance.

“I’ll be a sponge around him, trying to soak up all the information I can.”

