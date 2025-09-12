Liverpool have suffered a huge blow in their quest to keep Ibrahima Konate at Anfield beyond the end of the season, with a Spanish report making a bombshell revelation about an agreement with Real Madrid, as TEAMtalk brings the latest from the English press about the defender’s situation.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool next summer, and, as things stand, is set to leave the defending Premier League champions on a free transfer. Real Madrid have long been interested in the France international centre-back, with the Spanish and European giants keen on snapping him as a free agent.

Real Madrid have become the masters of making free signings in recent seasons, securing the services of David Alaba in 2021, Antonio Rudiger in 2022 and Kylian Mbappe in 2024 after their contracts with their respective clubs ran out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also effectively signed as a free agent for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

The England international right-back had a deal in place with Los Blancos to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent, with the Spanish and European giants paying Liverpool €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) for him so that they could get the right-back out of his contract early for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

It now seems that Konate will move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer as a free agent.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has been trying hard for months to convince Konate to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The 26-year-old has already turned down three proposals from Liverpool, with Fichajes now reporting that there is a ‘preliminary agreement’ between Konate and Real Madrid.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed that Konate has ‘no intention of renewing’ his contract with Liverpool and has an agreement in place with Madrid on a deal that runs potentially until 2031.

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since 2021 and has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The French centre-back has won the Premier League and the FA Cup once each with Liverpool, while also winning the EFL Cup twice with the Merseyside club.

DON’T MISS 🌐Ranking every player Real Madrid have signed on transfer deadline day: Ramos, Bale…

What are other sources saying about Konate, Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so the claim that there is a ‘preliminary agreement’ between Real Madrid and Konate must be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, the Spanish media in general are adamant that Konate will be playing for Real Madrid next season, with Marca claiming that it is an ‘open secret’

However, The Daily Mail journalist, Lewis Steele, reported on September 11 that Madrid believe that they are ‘close’ to reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ with Konate.

The well-respected reporter has revealed that the source for this information is the same person who told him about Alexander-Arnold’s move to Madrid long before it eventually went through.

The Athletic’s Real Madrid correspondent, Mario Cortegana, said this week that Madrid believe that Konate wants to play for them.

Cortegana said: “Madrid believe Konate would like to play for them, but we don’t know how hard Liverpool are pushing for an extension.

“Konate could be playing both sides in negotiations until he chooses the option that suits him best.”

However, Liverpool are not giving up on the prospect of keeping Konate beyond next summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid have a genuine interest in the situation of Ibrahima Konate, but they don’t want to upset Liverpool.

“Liverpool will have the chance, for sure, in September, October, November, December – until the end of the season – to try and extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate.

“Despite agreements between Liverpool and the player being very close one year ago, these conversations stopped because of new details being discussed.

Romano added: “Real Madrid internally keep thinking of Konate. They will maintain this name high on their list for names in 2026.

“Don’t underestimate their interest in Konate because Real Madrid are seriously interested in the player.

“But for now, the ball is still in Liverpool’s court. Even this summer, Liverpool wanted to discuss with Konate – but still no agreement.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Man City raid, William Saliba blow

Manchester City have made a firm decision on Rodrygo, who is willing to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window if he does not get regular playing time in Xabi Alonso’s team.

Arsenal have taken a massive step to stop William Saliba from joining Real Madrid, with the Gunners’ sporting director Andrea Berta weaving his magic.

A playmaker that Real Madrid are keen on signing in the summer of 2026 has won a major and prestigious individual award.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?