Liverpool are ready to send Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid to sign one of their best players, according to a report in the Spanish media, as the defender’s stance on leaving Anfield in the summer transfer window is revealed.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have been very active in the summer transfer window. Madrid, who appointed Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement as the manager at the end of last season, have signed Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Franco Mastantuono to link up with Los Blancos’ squad in August when he turns 18.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title in the 2024/25 campaign in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, have secured the services of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armic Pesci and Freddie Woodman this season, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also linking up with the Reds.

The Premier League champions, though, are not done yet, with the Reds also looking for a new striker and a new winger.

With Bayern Munich keen on Diaz, who has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Bundesliga champions, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new left-sided attacker.

Rodrygo is a player that Liverpool like, with the Brazil international willing to leave Madrid this summer so that he can play on his favoured left wing.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Liverpool have hatched a very clever plan to sign Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

The report has noted in the headline that Liverpool ‘agree’ to a ‘swap deal’ for Konate involving Rodrygo, who, according to Luka Modric in Get Spanish Football News in September 2024, is one of the “world-class superstars” at Madrid.

The Reds are ‘willing to offer’ Konate to Madrid in ‘exchange’ for Rodrygo and are also ready to pay €35million (£30.2m, $41m) in cash.

For Madrid, this is ‘a tempting offer’, but Madrid would ask for more money if Liverpool do make a formal bid for Rodrygo, who is valued at €100m (£86.5m, $117m) by Los Blancos.

Ibrahima Konate stance on leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are aware of Madrid’s desire to sign defender Konate.

The France international central defender is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026 and has told the Premier League champions that he will not sign a new deal.

While there is interest from clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Konate’s preference is to move to Madrid.

According to Marca, Konate has told Liverpool that he is ready to leave this summer as long as he gets the move to Madrid.

With Madrid manager Xabi Alonso willing to cash in on Rodrygo and keen on bringing Konate to the Santiago Bernabeu, it would make sense for Los Blancos and Liverpool to thrash out a deal involving the Brazilian and Konate.

