Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Liverpool

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has made it clear to Los Blancos the condition for him to sign a new contract amid Liverpool showing interest in bringing him to Anfield, according to a Spanish journalist.

Earlier this week, it emerged in the Spanish media that Liverpool have made contact with Mbappe’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari over a 2027 deal for the Madrid striker.

Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo told Real Madrid-centric news outlet Defensa Central: “Several Premier League teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, but the player’s priority is Liverpool.

“They have already contacted Fayza Lamari in recent weeks.

“The player doesn’t feel loved or supported in the Real Madrid dressing room and that makes him uncomfortable.

“The transfer fee would be between 200 and 250 million euros.”

Mbappe has been on the books of Real Madrid since the summer of 2024, when he joined as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2029.

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Real Madrid’s ultimatum to Kylian Mbappe

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus also reported this week that Real Madrid have given an ultimatum to Mbappe about a potential new deal.

Jesus wrote on X at 1:13pm on October 6: “The Mbappe clan has decided to postpone the scheduled meeting with Real Madrid before the start of the season to discuss his renewal.

“At the club, they know very well that delaying this type of appointment is no coincidence: the first alarm goes off.

“For Florentino Perez, it’s a huge problem: Mbappe is the absolute centre of his project, and he doesn’t contemplate his departure, which he would consider a monumental failure.

“But the club’s stance is clear: if he doesn’t renew next summer, he’ll have to be put on the market to avoid reaching 2028 with just one year left on his contract.”

Kylian Mbappe’s ultimatum to Real Madrid

Another Spanish journalist, Diego Torres Romano, who has 50,500 followers on X, has now claimed what Mbappe has told Madrid about his condition to sign a new deal – he wants €60million (£51m, $67.2m) net per year.

Romano wrote on X at 3:17pm on October 9: “Mbappe dreams of the free transfer letter.

“But according to Mbappe’s entourage, Madrid will never let him go free: this would reinforce the evidence, palpable in the world, that Florentino has the club captive in sporting misery. (What is he waiting for? For the members to approve the sale of the 10%?)”

Romano added at 3:22pm: “Mbappe has it clear: he would only renew with Madrid in exchange for 60 million euros net/year.

“But his priority today is that they give him the letter of freedom to go to the Premier.

“If they don’t give it to him, he also has it clear: he will fulfil his contract with professionalism.”

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