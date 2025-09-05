Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid

Real Madrid have made a massive move to beat Liverpool to the signing of Marc Guehi, according to a reliable source, as England manager Thomas Tuchel reveals the Crystal Palace defender’s mindset following his failed transfer to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Guehi was set to join Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the defending Premier League champions agreeing on a £35million (€40.3m, $47.4m) fee with Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old central defender, who is out of contract at the Eagles at the end of the season, even underwent a medical with Liverpool.

However, Palace decided to block Guehi’s transfer to Liverpool in the 11th hour, with last season’s FA Cup winners failing to bring in a suitable replacement for the England international.

Guehi is now set to stay at Palace until the January transfer window at least, with Liverpool still keen on the defender.

Liverpool are still the favourites for Guehi, according to The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele, but Real Madrid have made a big move to sign the defender next summer.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that Real Madrid have been in touch with Guehi’s camp and have told them that they plan to make an offer for him next summer.

This follows a report that claimed that Madrid were planning to sign Guehi on a pre-contract in January before snapping him up on a free transfer next summer.

Bailey told TBR: “Liverpool will be back for him, of course. But they know they’ll be one of many clubs making an offer.

“Now, with Guehi, it resets everything. Everyone starts at a blank slate.

“Guehi’s people are aware of the clubs who have already told them they’ll be making an offer next summer – clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid.

“In England, let’s see where Tottenham finish – they love him as a player.

“Would Chelsea come into the equation on a free transfer? Of course, they would. Man United? If they finish in the top four, of course they do.”

How Marc Guehi is coping with failed Liverpool transfer

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on September 2 that Guehi is ‘devastated’ and feels ‘betrayed’ by Palace’s decision not to sell him to Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Guehi plans to hold talks with Palace manager Oliver Glasner over the decision.

Palace had lined up Igor Julio as Guehi’s replacement, but when he turned down the chance to switch to Selhurst Park, Glasner blocked the defender’s move to Liverpool.

TEAMtalk understands that Guehi had his heart set on a move to Liverpool, who will be back for the defender.

Guehi is now with the England camp, as the Three Lions prepare to take on Andorra and Serbia.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he has held talks with Guehi.

Tuchel told The Mirror: “We had a chat with him. He looks absolutely fine. Very impressive on the field.

“He’s the main driver of Palace’s success, captain and the leader. He’s continued this in camp. He handles it with respect and grace and a brilliant attitude.”

