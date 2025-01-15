Real Madrid have been warned that any efforts to raise their bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold will fall on deaf ears at Liverpool this month – though the prospect of the Spanish giants moving for an alternative option is now gathering pace.

The 26-year-old right-back is one of the Spanish giants’ primary targets for 2025 with his deal at Anfield due to expire at the end of the current season. Regarded as one of the world’s leading right-backs, the Liverpool star is already eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid having passed the threshold for open negotiations on January 1.

However, rather than wait to sign Alexander-Arnold as a free agent this summer, Carlo Ancelotti’s side – currently hindered by several injuries in defence – would be keen to get a deal done this month. To that end, Los Blancos have already seen an opening offer – ranging from €15m to €20m (£12.6m, $15.5m to £16.9m, $20.6m), depending on the source – rejected by Liverpool on New Year’s Eve.

Despite that, Real Madrid remain unperturbed by that initial failure and widespread reports have suggested an improved offer from the reigning LaLiga champions could be forthcoming before the window slams shuts on Monday February 3.

According to Wednesday’s AS, they claim that Ancelotti’s defensive crisis has meant the signing of Alexander-Arnold has now become a ‘lateral priority’ with the claim made in bold as if to emphasise the point.

As a result, they claim president Florentino Perez is ready to ‘step up a gear’ in his bid to prise the 33-cap England star away from Anfield and with an increased offer expected in the next few days.

While the report does not confirm how high they are willing to bid, they estimate that Perez could bid as high as €25m (£21.1m, $25.8m) in a fresh attempt to get Liverpool to sell.

Despite that, AS acknowledges that ‘the feeling is’ that Liverpool simply will not allow him to leave and will reject all offers that come their way, preferring instead to run the risk of losing him for free, coupled with their refusal to give up hope of persuading their vice-captain to commit to an extension on Merseyside.

Real Madrid ready move for Alexander-Arnold Plan B

With Liverpool completely resolute in their quest to keep Alexander-Arnold for at least the duration of his current deal, that does not, however, do Ancelotti any favours.

His only current option to play at right-back is winger Lucas Vasquez, though the 33-year-old winger has not always looked comfortable when asked to play there.

But with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao both sidelined for the season with serious knee injuries, Ancelotti has seemingly now decided that Real simply cannot afford to wait until the summer to land a new right-back.

As a result, AS now claims the ‘wind had changed’ on that front, and believes they are looking around the market for an option to come in for the here and now.

Per the report, that could either be a loan or a permanent deal – if the right option became available. Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot had been previously mentioned as a Plan B, though the update suggests Real’s preference would be to sign a temporary option for now and wait for Alexander-Arnold in the summer.

For obvious reasons, United would not be willing to entertain the temporary exit of their Portuguese star, leaving Real to cast their net out for another alternative.

Alexander-Arnold, for his part, has been extremely quiet with regards discussing his future and journalist James Pearce believes that underlines the level of respect the player has for his hometown club.

James Pearce wrote for The Athletic: ‘Despite the growing noise around his future, the 26-year-old has largely remained silent on the topic this season.

‘He hasn’t spoken to the English written media since September…’ Pearce wrote in The Athletic.

‘Alexander-Arnold has stuck to that stance. When he has conducted interviews with TV rights holders since then the topic has been off-limits.

‘For him, it’s about showing respect to his boyhood club while the process is ongoing. The downside of staying quiet is that others fill the void.

‘However, he has steadfastly resisted the temptation to respond to some of the criticism which has come his way, not wanting to add fuel to the fire.’

