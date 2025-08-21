Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who is of interest to Liverpool and Real Madrid

Alexander Isak is ready to snub the chance to join Real Madrid to complete his dream move to Liverpool and play for Arne Slot, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether Xabi Alonso’s side could make a bid for the Newcastle United striker before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Isak is determined to leave Newcastle this summer and has gone public with his desire to do so. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to exclusively break the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to join Liverpool after the Magpies rebuffed an initial approach for the Sweden international.

Liverpool have since had a bid of £110million (€127.2m, $148.5m) plus add-ons turned down by Newcastle, although the defending Premier League champions have already agreed on personal terms with Isak and are planning to make a second and improved offer.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle value Isak at £150m (€173.3m, $202.2m), although publicly, last season’s Carabao Cup winners are adamant that the striker is not for sale.

Newcastle doubled down on that stance on Isak on Tuesday night as they responded to the former Real Sociedad striker’s public statement about broken promises.

Isak, though, is steadfast in his stance, with CaughtOffSide reporting that the striker is willing to turn down the chance to join Madrid to complete a move to Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes..

There is ‘some growing interest from Real Madrid’, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal also looking into the situation, but sources have told CaughtOffSide that ‘Isak only wants to join Liverpool’.

Isak is ‘pushing hard’ to get a deal done, with Liverpool in ‘pole position’ for the 25-year-old former Borussia Dortmund striker.

Madrid are not going to meet Newcastle’s asking price for Isak, especially with Los Blancos being aware that Liverpool are his ‘preferred destination’.

Isak is not considering a move to Al-Hilal either.

Could Real Madrid bid for Liverpool target Alexander Isak?

CaughtOffSide is not the first source to claim that Madrid are interested in Isak.

BeIN SPORTS anchor Richard Keys has also ‘heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame’ for Isak.

However, no credible Spanish media outlet has backed these claims, so one needs to take these reports of Madrid’s interest in Isak with a pinch of salt for now.

Having said that, it would be remiss to think that Madrid would not at least have cast an admiring glance at Isak.

The Sweden international striker is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been a huge success at Newcastle.

Isak has scored 62 goals and given 11 assists in 109 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Real Sociedad in 2022.

However, Madrid are not in desperate need of a striker and are certainly not going to pay the £150m (€173.3m, $202.2m) that Newcastle are demanding for Isak.

While it is true that Madrid were looking for a Joselu-type striker earlier this summer following the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the manager, the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup put a flight to that notion.

The 21-year-old Spanish striker scored four goals and gave one assist in six matches in the prestigious competition, as Madrid reached the semi-finals.

Madrid subsequently handed Garcia a new deal, with the striker now part of Alonso’s first-team squad.

Endrick has also been given the number 9 shirt, which indicates how highly Madrid rate the Brazil international striker, who is injured at the moment.

