Real Madrid are reportedly planning to sign three players from the same country, including a Liverpool defender, on top of their interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real’s interest in Alexander-Arnold has been evident for some time. They want to add more quality at right-back, and the Liverpool man is one of the flashiest players in the world his position.

Real have also seen a number of central defenders sidelined with issues this season, and are looking to rectify that.

According to Defensa Central, that could see them go after yet another Liverpool man.

Indeed, the report states a close eye is being kept on three French defenders, including Reds centre-back Konate.

Alongside him, they could also look to reinforce their back line with Castello Lukeba and Jeanuel Belocian, it’s said.

Liverpool under big Real Madrid threat

The Reds are under heavy threat from Real at the moment.

After their first approach for Alexander-Arnold was turned away, it’s believed they plan to make an improved offer.

Now, they could also lose Konate if Real push on with their attempts for him, and there have been other links ti Reds players of late, too.

Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch have also been the subject of reported interest, as has Virgil van Dijk.

While some of those transfers are unlikely, Liverpool losing a couple of them would be very detrimental.

Real Madrid round-up: Another big centre-back courted

Real are also hunting Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, per reports, in what could end up being a world-record deal, after his entourage responded positively to checks on his availability.

From within Spain, Real are plotting a number of signings, with reports suggesting they’re after Miguel Gutierrez, Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi.

They are also said to be extremely confident they’ll land Alexander-Arnold.

Jamie Carragher feels that’s the case, and getting them to bid now when he’s out of contract in six months is to cover the player’s back: “His team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid and also would’ve known Liverpool would turn it down. It’s to try and cover themselves when he leaves for free,” he said.

Which centre-back should Real sign?