A shock report out of Spain claims Real Madrid have bid €120m / £104.5m for a ‘dominant’ Liverpool star who despite reservations, the Reds are considering selling.

It’s no secret Xabi Alonso isn’t completely happy with his options in central midfield right now. The Real Madrid boss is seeking a more dynamic option to compliment the more defensive-minded stars at his disposal, like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the player Alonso has instructed Real Madrid chiefs to sign is Ryan Gravenberch.

The report remarkably claimed Real’s hierarchy have listened and responded by bidding €120m / £104.5m for Liverpool’s Dutch midfielder.

‘Real Madrid has already submitted a proposal of 120 million, a figure that confirms the magnitude of the operation and the strategic importance of the move,’ the report claimed.

They added: ‘Real Madrid ‘s sporting management believes that the 23-year-old Dutch midfielder has all the qualities to lead the team’s new era.

‘His physical strength, technical skill, and competitive maturity explain a commitment that extends far beyond the short term.’

The alleged offer is said to have ‘sent shockwaves through Anfield’, primarily because of the scale of the bid.

It’s stated Liverpool do not wish to sell Gravenberch who is a guaranteed starter for Arne Slot. However, the numbers put forward have made the Reds pause for thought and ‘reconsider their options.’

Real are said to be well aware signing Gravenberch in January will be an incredibly difficult undertaking. Nevertheless, Alonso is ‘pushing’ and Real’s decision-makers are all aligned in wanting Gravenberch at the Bernabeu.

So… will Ryan Gravenberch leave?

The short answer to that question is no, at least not any time soon.

Fichajes – the outlet bringing this news – are notorious for their far-reaching transfer stories and this is just the latest in a long line of articles that has not and will not be verified by genuinely reliable sources and publications.

Stories about Real Madrid signing leading Premier League stars – and especially those at Anfield – tend to do very well for clicks all across the globe, not just in Spain.

If you believe everything you read from those writing these kinds of reports, Real Madrid will kickstart 2026 by signing Ibrahima Konate, Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, and any other Liverpool player they’ve supposedly taken a shine to despite the fact Liverpool are enduring a miserable campaign.

Gravenberch is not for sale, and in all likelihood, no actual offer has been tabled anyway. If it had, we wouldn’t be hearing about it first from Fichajes.

Latest Liverpool & Real Madrid news

In other news, Liverpool are understood to have cooled their interest in signing a player Arne Slot once famously branded a “cool customer” as the Reds pursue other targets instead and leaving Newcastle free to secure the star down to a big-money deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s interest in signing Carlos Baleba has been clarified by sources, while Manchester United’s stance on triggering Brighton’s hefty £87m asking price, as well as the Seagulls’ thoughts on a possible January transfer, have also come to light.

Over in Madrid, Real have moved ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign one of Europe’s most exciting midfielders, while Xabi Alonso’s side are also ‘weighing’ a spectacular move for a key Tottenham player…

READ MORE: Real Madrid leading race for €75m ‘mega-talent’ as Xabi Alonso plots blockbuster Tottenham raid – multiple reports