Real Madrid offer Liverpool three players to lower cost of signing Alexis Mac Allister – a defender, midfielder and attacker

Real Madrid want to sign Alexis Mac Allister in 2027 amid conflicting reports on whether he’ll be offered a new contract by Liverpool, and their plan is to serve up a defender, midfielder and attacker as makeweights.

Mac Allister, 27, has looked back to his best this season, scoring four times already and making an impact in both boxes.

The Argentine has made no secret of his desire to extend his stay at Anfield. However, reports vary on whether he’ll get his wish.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri is among those claiming he won’t be offered a new deal, which does back up Mac Allister’s own comments earlier this season in which he revealed Liverpool informed him they weren’t in a position to extend his stay at that time.

However, his superb form certainly warrants a re-think, and winwin claimed Liverpool are now ready to put an official offer on the table.

In any case, what is clear is regardless of whether a new contract is forthcoming, Mac Allister is a wanted man at Real Madrid.

Sky Germany have confirmed as much earlier this week, while Real’s interest in the midfielder was reported on at length over the summer.

And according to the latest from El Intransigente, Real Madrid are ready to offer Liverpool their pick of three players to lower the cost of a deal.

Real Madrid to offer trio in Alexis Mac Allister deal

Per the report, the trio Liverpool will be given a chance to sign are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz.

The report stated: ‘Real Madrid is exploring a way to acquire Alexis Mac Allister in 2027: including players in the deal to reduce the transfer fee.

‘The transfer to Liverpool is not yet finalised, and its progress will depend on the English club’s stance, as they consider the Argentine midfielder a key player.

‘The strategy is still under evaluation and does not involve a formal offer. The aim would be to include players from the Madrid squad as part of the payment and reduce the cash amount required for the transfer.’

Of course, the most eye-catching name on the list is Alexander-Arnold, though recent reports have stressed he isn’t yet ready to give up on his ailing Real Madrid career, and Liverpool aren’t all that bothered about bringing him back.

Camavinga would represent a like-for-like replacement in so much as he’s a central midfielder.

It seems unlikely Liverpool would have any interest in Diaz given the calibre of forwards they already possess and their strength in depth in the attacking ranks.

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Mac Allister is under contract on Merseyside until the summer of 2028.

If he re-signs, links to Real Madrid will fritter away. If the Reds don’t offer fresh terms, a sale in 2027 while Liverpool can still generate a substantial fee would make sense.