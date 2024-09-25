Real Madrid ‘open door’ to huge Liverpool signing of world-class star, but Reds must break the bank

Real Madrid are reportedly warming to the idea of Rodrygo leaving amid ongoing claims Liverpool are interested in the Brazil ace.

Rodrygo officially joined Real Madrid in July 2019 when the La Liga giants paid Santos £37.6million (€45m / US$50.3m) for him. The deal had been agreed a year earlier, when the winger was just 17 years old.

After previously missing out on Neymar to rivals Barcelona, Real Madrid decided they would not let a host of other South American talents escape their grasp. This saw them bring in the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde.

These moves have worked wonders, with all three of those players now world-class stars.

Rodrygo has managed 57 goals and 43 assists in 225 games for Madrid so far. It was thought that he might lose his starting spot following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival over the summer, but Rodrygo has enjoyed a great start to the season and has found the back of the net in Madrid’s last two league games.

But on Tuesday, it was claimed that Arne Slot is ‘obsessed’ about signing the 23-year-old for Liverpool amid claims he feels undervalued in the Spanish capital.

Spanish outlet Fichajes have now provided their latest information on Rodrygo’s situation. They claim that Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘opened the door’ to the player’s exit as he feels Carlo Ancelotti will be able to cope without him.

Rodrygo’s departure would make room for Endrick to start more often alongside the likes of Vini Jr, Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool transfers: Update on Rodrygo situation

Rodrygo is no longer ‘untouchable’ at the Bernabeu, with Liverpool supposedly preparing a massive bid to sign him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that while Liverpool do hold interest in landing Rodrygo, viewing him as one of the very best players in the world, they know it will be extremely tough to complete such a deal.

Despite the Spanish press claiming that Rodrygo feels undervalued at Madrid, TEAMtalk understands he is loving life there and is not actively pushing to leave.

Plus, even if Perez is now open to selling the 29-cap international, it will take a colossal fee for Liverpool to strike an agreement.

There have been suggestions that Rodrygo might be available for £83.6m (€100m / US$111.8m), but it is more likely that Liverpool will have to smash the Premier League transfer record to snap him up.

That is currently held by Moises Caicedo, who swapped Brighton for Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £100m (€119.6m / US$133.8m) that could rise to £115m (€137.6m / US$153.9m) through add-ons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal are both strongly interested in rising Bundesliga star Hugo Larsson, who has shone in Eintrach Frankfurt’s midfield in the early parts of the season.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both sent scouts to watch Larsson in action in recent weeks, and those officials have returned glowing reports.

Liverpool are not just working on new signings, as they must also decide whether to finalise new contracts for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool fans a huge boost by stating that Alexander-Arnold’s ‘priority’ is to extend his spell at Anfield.

Rodrygo’s glittering honours list

2x Champions League

3x La Liga

1x Copa del Rey

1x FIFA Club World Cup

2x UEFA Super Cup

3x Supercopa de Espana

