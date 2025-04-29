Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘will bid farewell’ to Liverpool and join Real Madrid, though the deal in question could set a precedent after a report branded the move a situation ‘never before seen in football.’

Despite speculation to the contrary, Alexander-Arnold remains on course to sign with Real Madrid at some stage in the next two months.

The right-back’s existing contract with Liverpool expires on June 30 and ordinarily, the timing would not be an issue.

However, the revamped Club World Cup has thrown a spanner in the works, with Relevo stating Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold signed and ready to play in the tournament from ‘day one.’

The competition gets underway on June 14 and runs until July 13. The entirety of Real Madrid’s group phase campaign – where they’ll face Al-Hilal, Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg – takes place BEFORE Alexander-Arnold’s contract expires on June 30.

Relevo state a deal to sign Alexander-Arnold is already ‘secured’ and the 26-year-old will ‘bid farewell’ to his boyhood club.

However, the Club World Cup where teams now play competitive fixtures deep into the summer has thrown up a ‘situation never before seen in football.’

Accordingly, it’s claimed Real Madrid could attempt to forge a deal with Liverpool that could yet see the Reds collect a small transfer fee.

The summer window opens earlier than usual on June 1 and remains open until June 10. It will then close for six days before re-opening on June 16. As such, Real Madrid can strike a deal with Liverpool in early-June in theory.

The only alternative is Alexander-Arnold pleading with Liverpool for an early release from his contract. There was no suggestion as to whether the Reds would accept or deny any such request in the piece.

Alexander-Arnold should join Real Madrid for easy-to-win trophies – Paul Scholes

Weighing in on Alexander-Arnold’s future, Man Utd legend, Paul Scholes, suggested the right-back should choose Real Madrid if they offer the best chance of lifting trophies en masse.

Scholes went on to claim competition is much fiercer in the Premier League than in LaLiga, with Alexander-Arnold better able to swell his trophy cabinet if moving to the Bernabeu.

Scholes told TNT Sports: “It will be a difficult decision for him. When you’re a local lad, it’s very hard to leave your club, especially when you’ve just won the Premier League.

“He’s with a big club at Liverpool and if you’re not at a big club it’s easy to make that move to Real Madrid. The thing he has to bear in mind is where is he more likely to win trophies for the next few years.

“I suppose Real Madrid have had a little bit of a slump, but their slumps don’t seem to last that long. There’s definitely more competition in England with Liverpool.

“In an attempt to win the Premier League and Champions League, you’ll compete with Man City, Arsenal and even Chelsea might spend big again, so it’s more difficult to win here.

“Do Liverpool look like a team that can go on and win the league for the next five or six years? I don’t think so yet and I might be proven wrong, but when City won the league, you thought yeah, they’ll win it again.

“But with Liverpool, you’re just not quite sure and football is all about winning trophies. So, for Trent, it’s where he thinks he’ll win the most trophies, and you’d probably slightly favour Real Madrid, purely because of their history in the Champions League and not that much competition in the league apart from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.”

