Real Madrid are ready to throw caution to the wind and seem ready to upset Liverpool by launching a new and improved bid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, with FSG’s stance on a January exit as well as Jamie Carragher’s take on why their move has been made now all coming to light.

The 26-year-old is now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing with his deal at Liverpool due to expire at the season’s end. Regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football, it is easy to see why Real Madrid are making a beeline for his signature with the chance to prise the player away from Merseyside right at the top of their agenda in 2025.

Indeed, while the Spanish giants hope to land Alexander-Arnold as a free agent ahead of the summer window, they still hope to bring the player to the Bernabeu this month and it emerged on New Year’s Eve that they had launched an opening offer to sign the player to Liverpool in the winter window.

That was swiftly rejected by the Reds who felt the opening offer – reportedly worth a meagre €20m (£16.6m, $20.8m) – was not befitting of a player of his standing, despite the fact he could yet leave for nothing in the summer.

Now, though, the Daily Mirror reports that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is refusing to take no for an answer and is now preparing a second approach to the Reds – this time worth more and up to €25m (£20.7m, $25.9m) – amid the hope that this time, it will persuade Liverpool to accept.

However, as journalist Chris McKenna writes, Liverpool have ‘no interest’ in selling their vice-captain this month and still hope to persuade the player to commit to a new deal at Anfield.

Furthermore, with the Reds doubling down on that stance, even if the player made clear he was not willing to stay, his exit this month will not be considered as Arne Slot’s side go in search of the Premier League title and, potentially, three other trophies over the second half of the season.

DON’T MISS

🔴 Readers views: Alexander-Arnold warned Liverpool exit would be ‘betrayal’ and he’d become a ‘nobody’ at Real Madrid

🔴 Five reasons for Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool vs five reasons to leave for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Alexander-Arnold as Carragher speaks up

McKenna states that Liverpool have received no indication from Alexander-Arnold that he wants to leave Anfield and still have what has been described as an open dialogue with his family over an extension to his contract.

That has also been the state of play according to our sources, though as our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan is now hearing, there does appear to have been something of a shift over the last few days.

That’s with sources now stating that Real Madrid are extremely confident they will land the 33-times capped England international on a free and he will join up with international teammate Jude Bellingham. That formal approach to Liverpool in recent days also signifies the strength of Madrid’s position.

It’s now understood they have enough confidence that a deal with a player is on the cards, with the formal approach to bring him to the club now a clear sign that the 26-year-old is keen on the idea of playing at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have not changed their stance either and a club source says they remain calm and will hold more talks over a new deal in the coming weeks. However they are aware of the threat of Madrid and the lure of playing for the game’s most glamorous side.

Pundit Jamie Carragher also believes the events on New Year’s Eve are a clear indication that Alexander-Arnold WILL LEAVE for Real Madrid in the summer.

Explaining his rationale on X, Carragher wrote: “The most important thing for Liverpool in 2025 is winning the Premier League. No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!

“I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid and also would’ve known Liverpool would turn it down. It’s to try and cover themselves when he leaves for free.

“Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.”

Liverpool contracts latest: Salah fears grow / Van Dijk confidence

In other news, FSG has been told by former star Dietmar Hamann that he has heard that Mo Salah is desperate to get his new Liverpool deal sorted.

However, as the player readily admits, they remain some distance apart on an agreement and with talks continuing, they remain in some danger that an exit could yet be on the cards.

Now it seems that a real and present danger has been presented to them by Paris Saint-Germain, who are ready to outgun Liverpool both in terms of weekly wage and over the length of contract on offer, per a recent report.

As for Virgil van Dijk, TEAMtalk understands that a new deal for their captain is ‘closer than people think’ and that an offer has been on the table since December.

Van Dijk may have turned down Liverpool’s first approach, but that was never deemed to be cause for alarm as it was merely part of the negotiating process. All signs now point towards the club captain continuing his stay at Anfield.

He has been seeking clarification about his role as Liverpool plan to bring in a new centre-back in 2025, which is why it has taken longer to get close to a conclusion, but there could be some good news about Van Dijk shortly.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk & Salah