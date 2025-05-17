New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso could raid Liverpool for a second time this summer

New Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is reportedly already planning a third new signing of his regime at the Bernabeu, with a devastating second raid on Liverpool seemingly planned to follow up the capture of Trent Alexander-Arnold and after an agreement was also reached for Dean Huijsen.

The Spanish giants are one of the most successful teams in world football but have been forced to watch on with rivals Barcelona beating them to a domestic Treble. And with Real Madrid also crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter-finals stage, following a 3-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal, president Florentino Perez has decided to ring in the changes.

First up, there has been a change of coach with Alonso coming in to replace Brazil-bound Carlo Ancelotti. And with the new manager set to implement a change of formation to a 3-4-2-1 at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid have wasted little time in acquiring some top-quality names to help bring the new system to life.

To that end, their double signing of Alexander-Arnold, on a free transfer at the end of his Liverpool deal, and the £50m capture of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth – both on five-year deals – are expected to be officially announced in the next fortnight.

However, it’s now claimed that Alonso is keen to secure a second raid of the summer on Liverpool by pushing through an €80m (£67.2m, $89.2m) move for World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine has enjoyed an excellent, if somewhat understated, season at Anfield and according to Defensa Central, Alonso wants to sell Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes and use the funds to directly fund an €80m deal for Mac Allister.

DON’T MISS

🔴 Liverpool hopes of extraordinary Florian Wirtz transfer RAMP UP as intricate new details of secret meeting emerge

🔴 Ornstein ‘can confirm’ news of ‘multiple’ Liverpool transfer conversations alongside Frimpong deal

Liverpool stance on Alexis Mac Allister sale revealed

Per the report, Alonso sees Mac Allister as an ideal long-term heir for Luka Modric – a player Alonso himself played alongside at the Bernabeu – and with the iconic Croatia still on the go despite now being 39 and now established as the most decorated player in Real Madrid history.

However, sources have made it clear that Arne Slot is not looking to sell the Argentinian star and they would strongly reject any approach for the midfielder, who still has contributed seven goals and six assists from 49 appearances this season.

Contracted at Anfield until June 2028, the Reds also feel they are in a strong position to fend off any interest from the Spanish giants this summer.

Alexis’ father, Carlos Mac Allister, himself a former player, also recently played down talk of his son moving to Real Madrid.

“There’s nothing to comment,” Mac Allister senior declared. “Alexis is very happy at Liverpool and hopes to be crowned Premier League champion, then enjoy a break he didn’t get last year.

“It’s important to value and respect the institution he’s playing for, so any comment from us would be unnecessary.”

He concluded: “He has a contract until 2028. He’s happy at the club – let’s hope he stays there.”

Liverpool latest: Offer to sign Ligue 1 star; bid prepped for Palace schemer

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign one of Ligue 1’s best players, according to a report.

Elsewhere, the Reds are expected to have scouts in attendance at Saturday’s FA Cup final as Crystal Palace take on Manchester City at Wembley, amid claims they are prepping a move to sign a top Crystal Palace star in a possible £60m deal.

And finally, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has also revealed that Liverpool are seriously considering making a bid for a Brazil international striker and having drawn a blank over Alexander Isak.

And while the Newcastle man is a no for this summer, one trusted source has explained how a move to Anfield for the Swede could be on the cards in 2026.

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on Real Madrid transfers down the years?