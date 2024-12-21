Real Madrid are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and could agree deals for him and Trent Alexander-Arnold in January.

The contracts of Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool talisman Mo Salah all expire next summer, so they’ll be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st.

Liverpool are keen to agree new deals with all three players as soon as possible but there is a good chance none of them will have agreed new terms before the New Year.

According to Football Transfers, Real Madrid are prepared to sell centre-backs David Alaba and Eder Militao in a move that would completely transform Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The report claims ‘Real Madrid are already looking at possible replacements for the two defenders and have put Virgil van Dijk on their shortlist.’

It’s stated that ‘the signs are that Van Dijk will extend at Liverpool’ but the Dutch international is considered a ‘dream reinforcement’ for the LaLiga giants, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah is also on their radar.

Real Madrid have made Alexander-Arnold their top transfer target and the prospect of losing two key players to Los Blancos will no doubt be a concern for Arne Slot’s Reds.

Liverpool remain calm amid Real Madrid transfer threat

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that while Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk’s respective situations are a concern for Liverpool, they are not panicking just yet.

Van Dijk is also happy to stay at Liverpool, but there is still work to be done in negotiations. The biggest sticking point is that the Reds are likely to sign a new centre-back in 2025 and Van Dijk wants to know his role and ultimately minutes.

The 33-year-old will have to think about whether he’s comfortable with that situation before making a decision. If he chooses to leave, a switch to Real Madrid would no doubt interest him.

However, Liverpool believe that Van Dijk will wait for negotiations with the Reds to conclude before he agrees terms with any other club, so they don’t feel they need to have a new contract sealed before January.

As for Alexander-Arnold, the right-back has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be Liverpool’s captain in the long-term, which could also have implications for Van Dijk, who currently wears the armband.

If Liverpool were to offer the captaincy to Alexander-Arnold imminently, that could potentially change the centre-back’s view on staying.

If Liverpool do reach an agreement with Alexander-Arnold, it is expected to come before deals are done for Van Dijk and Salah, as the confirmed interest from Madrid makes the situation more pressing. Liverpool would prefer Alexander-Arnold’s future to be clear before the January window opens.

The good news for Liverpool, however, is that Alexander-Arnold is prioritising talks with the Reds. Like Van Dijk, he does not intend to sign a pre-contract deal with any other club before negotiations conclude.

Liverpool round-up: Salah latest / Zubimendi boost?

Meanwhile, reports are growing that Liverpool could soon announce the news all their fans have been hoping for with Mo Salah closing in on a blockbuster new deal to stay at Anfield.

Although talks over a new deal at Anfield have proved complicated, it’s been revealed this week that Salah is now closer than ever to extending his stay, having seemingly rejected eight major moves to commit to an extension on Merseyside.

A recent report has suggested that Salah has changed his mind and has reduced his demands to extend his stay at Anfield.

In other news, Liverpool could have a free run at signing confirmed midfield target Martin Zubimendi in January, with Manchester City reportedly pulling out of the race.

Zubimendi rejected a switch to Anfield this past summer but he remains on Slot’s shortlist, who still wants to sign a new defensive midfielder.

