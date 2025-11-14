Real Madrid have made a ‘promise’ to manager Xabi Alonso about signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool in the summer of 2026, according to a Spanish source, as TEAMtalk reveals whether there is any chance that Arne Slot and Richard Hughes will be willing to offload the Germany international playmaker.

Wirtz, who worked with Madrid manager Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, has been largely underwhelming for Liverpool so far this season. Other than his two assists against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in October, Wirtz has done precious little to justify the £116million (€132m, $153.3m) transfer fee that Liverpool paid for him in the summer of 2025.

While Liverpool manager Arne Slot is still working out how to best fit Wirtz into his system and the attacking midfielder himself is trying hard, if judged on stats, then the 22-year-old has been a huge disappointment so far.

There have been rumours already in the Spanish media about Real Madrid’s interest in Wirtz, with Defensa Central reporting on October 16 that Alonso has ‘asked Real Madrid to pay close attention to Wirtz’s future at Liverpool’.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit has also tipped Wirtz to end up at Real Madrid.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has now brought an update on their earlier claim about Los Blancos and Wirtz.

While Madrid consider the signing of the German star from Liverpool ‘a virtually impossible mission’, Los Blancos have made a ‘promise’ to Xabi Alonso – ‘If Wirtz becomes available for a reasonable fee, they will try to grant his wish’.

Madrid are ‘keeping a close eye on’ Wirtz should Liverpool decide to sell him next summer, but the Spanish and European giants will not pay more than €75m (£66.3m, $87.2m)

Alonso is said to need ‘magic’ in midfield, which is why the Madrid boss believes that Wirtz would be perfect for his team, according to the report.

Will Liverpool sell Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid?

The likes of Marca and AS, the two most reputable sources for Real Madrid transfer stories, have not made any claim as of now about Alonso asking Los Blancos to sign Wirtz.

However, Bayer Leverkusen CEO, Fernando Carro, hinted earlier this month that Alonso wanted Madrid to sign Wirtz, but Los Blancos did not grant his request.

Carro told Sport1: “He would certainly have gone to Madrid. If Xabi [Alonso] had made the offer. But Xabi has less say at Madrid than he did with us.”

Given that Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer, it is possible that the Madrid boss is keeping tabs on the youngster and would love to work with him at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

While Arda Guler has been a revelation under Alonso, Madrid are well-known to be not averse to making ‘Galacticos’ signings even it means that having multiple players for the same position.

However, it is hard to see Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes sell Wirtz anytime soon, especially for a loss.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on Wirtz on October 4: “Obviously there is a lot of noise about Wirtz right now, but the people that matter around Liverpool seem wholly supportive of him and are making sure he is not feeling burdened by his part so far.

“There is no denying it has been a slower start than he would have wanted, and there will be games coming up where he is left out of the line-up.

“But Slot is going to be very careful around his managing of this moment because he does not want Wirtz to feel like he is failing.

“When he was signed there was always some question marks over exactly how he would fit into the system, and that’s definitely been part of the problem.

“They are trying to work it out and have to find spaces where he can thrive.

“He’s a brilliant, smart, quick-thinking player and unlocking him will take the team to a new level.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey has since backed our claim and has dismissed any notion of Liverpool getting rid of Wirtz.

Bailey told Rousing The Kop on October 26: “Regarding speculation surrounding Wirtz’s future, Liverpool are totally dismissive of anything around him.

“Social media can be quite vociferous with things, but Liverpool know they’ve got a world class player. Talk of them thinking about cashing in or anything like that is absolute nonsense.

“They’re committed to Wirtz, there’s no ifs or buts, they love him as a person and a player and know he’ll come good.”

